September 2020: Electa Thompson

September 2020 Honoree

Board chairperson of Tempe Community Action Agency

How did you get involved with Tempe Community Action Agency?

Through my brother, who invited me to TCAA’s annual fundraiser event, First Crush, now known as Vicinity. I loved the mission and work of the agency. I became a volunteer and eventually helped plan First Crush for several years before joining the board.

Why do you support the organization?

It’s so important to help those that are most vulnerable. Through the programs we have with TCAA, we can help to provide support to those in need. By having a wide array of services, we can do so comprehensively and with great success. Every year the agency impacts the lives of more and more Tempe residents. Tempe is an amazing place to live, and it’s so important to help our neighbors when they need it.

Surprising fact about you.

I was born and raised in a small town in northern New Jersey. I grew up on the same street my mother grew up on. My family owned the local hardware store, and my dad was mayor of the town for a good portion of my childhood — it’s like something out of a book.

Proudest accomplishment.

Moving 2,000-plus miles from home at the age of 17 and ending up where I am today. The leap of faith that I would “figure it out” led to a life I am incredibly proud and blessed to have.

Favorite quote.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy

Best advice you’ve ever received.

To make moves when you’re most uncomfortable. Growth is in the moments when we feel a little nervous and a little afraid. So far, it seems to work that way.

Favorite journey.

I love a good road trip. We drove to a lot of historical sites and national parks when I was a kid. I look back on those trips with a lot of appreciation.

Secret talent.

I can make a great charcuterie board! I get a lot of joy from feeding others.

