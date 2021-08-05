Scottsdale Fashion Square Gets Back 2 Cool for School While Partnering With Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

As students get ready to head back to school, Scottsdale Fashion Square will be ready to help them get back to cool as they strut their stuff into classrooms looking and feeling their best. All eyes will be on Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Palm Court on Aug. 7 from noon until 3 p.m. when shoppers have the chance to take in an afternoon of activities, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona recruiting “Bigs” and “Littles,” a fashion show featuring the hottest styles, beauty bars and style stations.

Rocking to the tunes of a DJ spinning the latest beats, shoppers will see the newest styles during a runway fashion show. The show will be complemented by the chance to volunteer for a mentoring relationship that ignites the power and promise of youth, as well as beauty bars and style stations from Dillard’s and Henna Shoppe.

For more than 60 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, professionally supported matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in Maricopa County and Pinal County. They develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

bbbsaz.org