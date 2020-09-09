Scottsdale Equine Therapy Farm Receives Complete Arena Makeover

With funding support from 12 major community organizations, Hunkapi Programs, an equine therapy farm located in the heart of Scottsdale, has officially broken ground on a new arena to be used for the farm’s signature therapeutic riding sessions.

Funds for the renovation came from Valley businesses and nonprofits including Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority, A.J. Dickey, Fiesta Bowl Charities, Thunderbirds Charities, Charles Kelley, Sheriff’s Posse,Executive Council Charities, Coates Irrigation Consultants, Scottsdale Charros, Alberta B. Farrington Foundation, Read Family Foundation and Wood Patel & Associates, Inc.

The 175- by-130-foot covered, steel riding arena was engineered and designed by Bunger Steel and erected by Arizona Steel. The arena also includes a 25-foot covered viewing area for parents and visitors. The project has been overseen by General Contractor Randy Coffman of Coffman Barns.

“This covered arena has been long awaited and is a dream come true for our staff, volunteers and clients we serve,” said Terra Schaad, executive director of Hunkapi Programs. “It will allow us to work more comfortably and offer continuous care for our clients to improve their lives, get stronger, and more emotionally resilient with our herd of horses. I’d like to thank all of our funders who have contributed, the City of Scottsdale for being the best home to our program, and Randy Coffman, who has been exceedingly patient and supportive as we have raised the funds for our dream arena. In a year of fear and turmoil, together we are raising a roof of hope.”

The arena is a chance for Hunkapi to prevent to cancellations due to rain, dark skies and heat. The covered feature is expected to increase the program’s outreach by 25 percent.

The project’s estimated completion date is September 30.

Hunkapi.org