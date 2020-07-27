- Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club Donates More Than $500,000 to 26 Arizona Children’s CharitiesPosted 3 days ago
- 100+ Women Who Care Donates $11,200 to Harvest Compassion CenterPosted 1 week ago
- Arizona Helping Hands Provides Backpacks to Over 2,000 Children in Foster CarePosted 1 week ago
- Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Awards $500K to Heard MuseumPosted 2 weeks ago
- PPE for Navajo First Responders Enters Third Month, Encourages More SupportPosted 3 weeks ago
- Free Arts Continues to Provide Hope and HealingPosted 3 weeks ago
Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club Donates More Than $500,000 to 26 Arizona Children’s Charities
The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club donated nearly $515,000 to 26 Arizona children’s charities during its 2019/2020 fiscal year.
The nonprofit organization, made up of 50 men all under 40 years old, was founded on the mission of supporting children’s charities in Arizona. Since its inception in 1987, the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s members have donated millions of dollars and volunteered their time to help improve the lives of children all over the state.
“The past few months have been challenging, to say the least,” said Kevin Orr, Scottsdale 20-30 Club president and Brokers for Kids chairman. “Despite one of our major fundraisers of the year being canceled due to COVID-19, we are proud to announce that we donated more than $500,000 for the third time in the club’s history. We’re honored to be able to help make a difference for such deserving children’s charities across The Valley.”
This year’s fundraising supported 26 different charities notably including Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Care Fund and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, amongst others. A complete list of donation recipients follows:
- Phoenix Children’s Hospital – $100,000
- Boys Hope Girls Hope – $61,838
- Care Fund – $59,105
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale – $50,000
- Waste Not – $37,500
- Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels – $30,000
- #LoveUp Foundation – $20,000
- Junior Achievement – $16,235
- Teach for America – $16,235
- Arizona Burn Foundation – $10,000
- AZLEOS – $10,000
- Brylan’s Feat – $10,000
- Elevate Phoenix – $10,000
- New Pathways for Youth – $10,000
- Sharing Down Syndrome – $10,000
- Teen Lifeline – $10,000
- Ryan House – $7,500
- Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life – $7,500
- Cancer Support Community Arizona – $5,000
- Crowns of Courage – $5,000
- Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona – $5,000
- Gabriel’s Angels – $5,000
- Miracle League of Arizona– $5,000
- Voices of CASA Children – $5,000
- Wigged Out – $5,000
- Horsense – $2,500