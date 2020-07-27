Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club Donates More Than $500,000 to 26 Arizona Children’s Charities

Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club Grants $20,000 to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club donated nearly $515,000 to 26 Arizona children’s charities during its 2019/2020 fiscal year.

The nonprofit organization, made up of 50 men all under 40 years old, was founded on the mission of supporting children’s charities in Arizona. Since its inception in 1987, the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s members have donated millions of dollars and volunteered their time to help improve the lives of children all over the state.

“The past few months have been challenging, to say the least,” said Kevin Orr, Scottsdale 20-30 Club president and Brokers for Kids chairman. “Despite one of our major fundraisers of the year being canceled due to COVID-19, we are proud to announce that we donated more than $500,000 for the third time in the club’s history. We’re honored to be able to help make a difference for such deserving children’s charities across The Valley.”

This year’s fundraising supported 26 different charities notably including Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Care Fund and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, amongst others. A complete list of donation recipients follows:

Phoenix Children’s Hospital – $100,000

Boys Hope Girls Hope – $61,838

Care Fund – $59,105

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale – $50,000

Waste Not – $37,500

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels – $30,000

#LoveUp Foundation – $20,000

Junior Achievement – $16,235

Teach for America – $16,235

Arizona Burn Foundation – $10,000

AZLEOS – $10,000

Brylan’s Feat – $10,000

Elevate Phoenix – $10,000

New Pathways for Youth – $10,000

Sharing Down Syndrome – $10,000

Teen Lifeline – $10,000

Ryan House – $7,500

Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life – $7,500

Cancer Support Community Arizona – $5,000

Crowns of Courage – $5,000

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona – $5,000

Gabriel’s Angels – $5,000

Miracle League of Arizona– $5,000

Voices of CASA Children – $5,000

Wigged Out – $5,000

Horsense – $2,500

