Ryan House Receives National Recognition for Respite Services

Ryan House was chosen as one of seven organizations nationwide for its Innovative and Exemplary Respite Services in 2020 by ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center.

As part of the process, Ryan House was required to meet a stringent set of criteria for selection showcasing its outstanding programs that address the needs of caregivers including family members. Having met all of the criteria, Ryan House will receive a small honorarium from ARCH in recognition of its achievements.

Respite is the most frequently requested support service among the nation’s 53 million family caregivers, yet 86 percent do not receive respite services, despite the proven benefits to caregivers and care recipients. Respite for these families can help reduce caregiver stress, improve caregiver and family health and well-being, help avoid more costly out-of-home placements, and may even help to reduce the likelihood of abuse or neglect.

The pandemic has intensified social isolation among family caregivers and their loved ones, further jeopardizing their well-being. Respite may be their only link to services and supports. During the pandemic, some of the respite services recognized by ARCH may have had to implement strict health and safety protocols, to curtail services, or offer alternative supports, but they continue to provide a critical lifeline to the caregivers they serve. Ryan House has remained open throughout the pandemic to provide support to Arizona children and their families.

By recognizing high-quality respite services across the country, ARCH hopes to encourage the study, expansion, and replication of such services.

“We are excited to receive recognition from ARCH for our respite services and proud of our clinical staff who work every day to provide care to our kids and the chance for families to rest and recharge,” said Ryan House Executive Director Tracy Leonard-Warner. “This is especially meaningful as we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year.”

ryanhouse.org