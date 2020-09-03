- Scottsdale’s ‘Birdie Umwelt’ Artwork Wins International AwardPosted 8 hours ago
Ryan House Celebrates 10 Years with Virtual Community Breakfast
The Event: Ryan House Virtual Community Breakfast
The Cause: Ryan House
Community Breakfast Co-Chairs: Barb Flynn & Laura Tolson
Courage Award: Ryan House Co-Founders Jonathan & Holly Cottor
Event Date: Friday, August 28, 2020
Platinum Sponsor: Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines, Paisley Mae Foundation, Plexus Worldwide and Joan C. Ray Charitable Trust
Notable Moments: Over 1,000 guests logged on to watch the special 10th anniversary celebration originally scheduled for March 28 as a traditional in-person event. Ryan House Executive Director Tracy Leonard-Warner described the current state of the organization with gratitude for the community’s generosity: “our families need us now more than ever. COVID-19 has significantly magnified this need.”
Dollars raised: $250,000+
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ryan House