Ryan House Celebrates 10 Years with Virtual Community Breakfast

Posted By on September 3, 2020
Honorees Holly & Jonathan Cottor, parents of Ryan who inspired the creation of Ryan House

The Event: Ryan House Virtual Community Breakfast

The Cause: Ryan House

Community Breakfast Co-Chairs: Barb Flynn & Laura Tolson

Courage Award: Ryan House Co-Founders Jonathan & Holly Cottor

Event Date: Friday, August 28, 2020

Platinum Sponsor: Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines, Paisley Mae Foundation, Plexus Worldwide and Joan C. Ray Charitable Trust

Notable Moments: Over 1,000 guests logged on to watch the special 10th anniversary celebration originally scheduled for March 28 as a traditional in-person event. Ryan House Executive Director Tracy Leonard-Warner described the current state of the organization with gratitude for the community’s generosity: “our families need us now more than ever. COVID-19 has significantly magnified this need.”

Dollars raised: $250,000+

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ryan House

Barb Flynn and Laura Tolson, 2020 Community Breakfast Co-Chairs
Lin Sue Cooney & Rachel Behrendt
Jennie Esler, Jr. League of Phoenix President
Matt, Julie & Mac Winter
Linda Hunt
Pam Keefe and Rob Maver of National Bank of Arizona
Zach, Kellan, Connor & Ashley Crowell
Madi
Jaad & Fatima
