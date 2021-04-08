- TGen’s Center for Rare Childhood Disorders Provides Hope for Arizona FamiliesPosted 16 hours ago
- The DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation Invests in Special Olympics Arizona AthletesPosted 1 week ago
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center Receives $4M GiftPosted 2 weeks ago
- Valley of the Sun United Way Announces Plans for ‘Mighty Change‘ and $25M GiftPosted 2 weeks ago
- 79-Year-Old Guinness World Record Holder Raising Funds for Homeless Families + VeteransPosted 2 weeks ago
- BHHS Legacy Foundation Presents Kids in Focus with $84,500 Grant for Mentoring ProgramPosted 2 weeks ago
Retro Trivia Night benefits Furnishing Dignity
The Event: Virtual Game Night 4 Good Charity Event Retro Edition benefiting Furnishing Dignity
Event Co-Chairs: Joyce Petrowski & Sophia Campbell
Title Sponsor: Charles Schwab
Event Date: March 20, 2021
Dollars Raised: $11,000
Program Highlights: Video Chat Game Show hosts Ray and Jeremy’s high-level energy, witty humor, improvisational mastery and swagger kept event participants highly engaged, grooving to tunes and ready to claim bragging rights and the top spot on the highly coveted trivia leaderboard the entire time. The virtual attendees went all-in for the costume contest to include throw back entries like a conehead from the planet Remulak and Paul Stanley from the rock band KISS.
Photos courtesy of Video Chat Game Shows