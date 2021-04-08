Retro Trivia Night benefits Furnishing Dignity

Contestants Nick & Nancy with host Ray

The Event: Virtual Game Night 4 Good Charity Event Retro Edition benefiting Furnishing Dignity

Event Co-Chairs: Joyce Petrowski & Sophia Campbell

Title Sponsor: Charles Schwab

Event Date: March 20, 2021

Dollars Raised: $11,000

Program Highlights: Video Chat Game Show hosts Ray and Jeremy’s high-level energy, witty humor, improvisational mastery and swagger kept event participants highly engaged, grooving to tunes and ready to claim bragging rights and the top spot on the highly coveted trivia leaderboard the entire time. The virtual attendees went all-in for the costume contest to include throw back entries like a conehead from the planet Remulak and Paul Stanley from the rock band KISS.

Photos courtesy of Video Chat Game Shows