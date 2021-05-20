Record-Setting $6.5M Raised as Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson Honored as Childhelp’s 2021 Woman of the World

Childhelp Co-Founder Yvonne Fedderson, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Childhelp Co-Founder Sara O’Meara and Richard J Stephenson

Childhelp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, honored Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson with the prestigious Woman of the World award on Saturday, May 15 at the 17th Annual Drive the Dream Gala at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix.

“The VibrantDoc,” philanthropist and author of the instant bestseller VIBRANT: A Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Own Your Health, and Glow (BenBella; Pub Date: March 23, 2021), joins Oprah, Kathie Lee Gifford, First Ladies Barbara Bush, Laura Bush, and Nancy Reagan, and most recently, Melani Walton, as recipient of this highly regarded honor.

Dr. Stephenson and her husband Richard J Stephenson, founder and chairman of Cancer Treatments Centers of America, are longtime supporters of the organization, and have served as chairs at both the 2017 Drive the Dream Gala as well as Childhelp’s 60th Anniversary celebration in 2019. To further kick off this year’s festivities, they arrived at the historic Arizona Biltmore Hotel, an official Phoenix Point of Pride, in a custom horse and carriage.

The event drew actors, musicians, and other celebrities in support of Childhelp’s programs and services, which have benefitted 11 million children over more than 62 years. The gala was emceed by actress Melissa Peterman, included performances by Josh Groban and Flo Rida, and raised $6.5 million for Childhelp’s facilities and services, setting a new state record for fundraising in Arizona. Notable attendees included actor Dolph Lundgren, fashion designer Zang Toi, beloved Dancing with the Stars couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, and singer Loren Allred. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey shared his thoughts with the audience, who went on to raise a record-setting $6.5 million for the cause.

“I’m truly honored to receive this award, particularly in light of the incredible, inspiring, and selfless women who’ve received it before me, and thrilled to partner with an organization that does so much good across the world from right here in Arizona,” said Dr. Stephenson. “My goal as Woman of the World is to use my voice to promote awareness of the serious issues surrounding child abuse and neglect. To follow in the footsteps of such courageous women is a privilege, and an opportunity that I do not take for granted.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it more important than ever to shine a light on the disturbing prevalence of child abuse and neglect,” said Childhelp Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Sara O’Meara. “Since the pandemic began, we’ve seen a 46% increase in volume to our Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, at a time when it’s harder than ever for mandatory reporters to assist. We are honored to work with The VibrantDoc Stacie J. Stephenson to raise awareness of this issue and fight on behalf of the most vulnerable Americans.”

Childhelp Co-Founder, Vice-Chairman and President Yvonne Fedderson added, “Stacie J. Stephenson has been a longtime supporter of Childhelp, and we’re truly honored to have her strength, intelligence, and generous spirit working in support of our cause. Each successive Woman of the World has been more impressive than the last, and we look forward to the next stage of Childhelp’s work, with the help of The VibrantDoc.”

Childhelp is one of the oldest and largest child abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment organizations in the country and has helped over 11 million children since its founding. Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, 1-800-4-A-CHILD, offers confidential crisis intervention, information, literature and referrals through call, text and online chat. It is staffed by degreed professional crisis counselors 24/7, who can provide assistance in more than 170 languages. The Childhelp Children’s Center, the largest Advocacy Center in Arizona, remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to serve over 400 children each month in 2020, and this year’s fundraising total of $6.5 million set a new record for single-day fundraising in the state. For more information, visit childhelp.org.

For more information about The VibrantDoc Dr. Stacie Stephenson, VIBRANT, and the Woman of the World Award, visit vibrantdoc.com.