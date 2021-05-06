Raise a Glass to Support Teachers with Four Peaks

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has kicked off its 11th annual Four Peaks for Teachers campaign, raising funds to donate school supply kits to 10,000 teachers across Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. The kits will be distributed in July.

To celebrate its 11th year of Four Peaks for Teachers, Four Peaks is also giving $1,000 grants to 11 teachers nationwide. Students, parents and faculty members can nominate teachers online by July 15.

Four Peaks will donate a portion of sales of its flagship Kilt Lifter ale to the Four Peaks for Teachers program. Donations to the program can be made at fourpeaksforteachers.org.

“It’s imperative we support our educators, now more than ever,” said Four Peaks co-founder Jim Scussel. “Because of the pandemic, teachers had to work even harder to engage students and maintain their progress. Four Peaks is proud that this program continues to expand each year in support of our educators, and we are thankful to our partners and volunteers for making this program possible. We’re particularly excited to distribute 11 grants this year.”

Founded in 1996, Four Peaks is known for its award-winning beer and history supporting the

community and local vendors.