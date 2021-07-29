Quick Bites: New Restaurants and New Experiences

Photo courtesy of Renata’s Hearth

Renata’s Hearth at the Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix

In May, the iconic Arizona Biltmore resort reopened after an extensive renovation which included the property’s pools, spa and meeting space, as well as the introduction of a new restaurant called Renata’s Hearth.

Renata’s Hearth offers a modern take on Latin flavors with the essence of smoke incorporated into the cuisine and cocktails with dishes like charred octopus, roasted Chilean sea bass with mole verde and pozole blanco. The menu also includes a guacamole and charcuterie cart.

In addition to several varieties of tequila and mezcal, Renata’s Hearth offers a selection of smoky cocktails including the Burnt Paloma, Los Muertos with serrano-infused reposado tequila and activated charcoal, and the Lo Siento Mojito with tequila blanco and grilled watermelon, as well as margaritas and sangria.

Campo Italian Bistro and Bar, Scottsdale

Photo courtesy of Studio Alcott

In June acclaimed chefs Alex Stratta and Jeremy Pacheco opened Campo Italian Bistro and Bar in Scottsdale offering modern Italian fare in a warm, upscale setting. The menu, which highlights seasonal ingredients and local suppliers, includes meat and cheese boards, pizza, panini and entrees such as Wagyu strip loin and chicken with gnocchi and mushrooms. Pasta is made by Arizona’s Sonoran Pasta Co. and dishes include cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper), bucatini with pancetta and caramelized onion, and lasagna Bolognese.

In addition to wine, beer and classic cocktails, Campo offers signature cocktails including the Italian Crush with vodka and Ramazzotti Rosato featuring citrus and floral notes, a peach rosemary martini and a limoncello margarita. Select wine, beer, cocktails and appetizers are discounted during happy hour.

Wrigley Mansion, Phoenix

Photo courtesy of the Wrigley Mansion

After an extensive renovation in 2020 and the opening of Christopher’s in March 2021 offering an intimate fine dining experience with award-wining chef Christopher Gross at the helm, Phoenix’s beloved Wrigley Mansion has undergone an impressive transformation. The renowned venue is hosting a wine festival August 6-7.

The festival kicks off on Friday, August 6 with a Scherrer Winery dinner for $196. On Saturday, August 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. guests can sample more than 40 wines and enjoy bites from Wrigley Mansion chef Ashley Goddard. Tickets are $150 and a portion of proceeds from the tasting will benefit Almost There Rescue, a foster care facility for dogs.

There are three interactive wine seminars on Saturday afternoon for $98 each including blending Cabernet Sauvignon, sampling Rosé and pairing chocolate and wine. An all-inclusive wine festival package is available for $450. Tickets to all Wrigley Mansion Wine Festival events are available online.