Quick Bites: Join Macayo’s 75th Anniversary Festivities September 24-26

Known for its iconic chimichanga and souvenir margarita mugs, Macayo’s is celebrating its 75th anniversary from Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 with entertainment, family-friendly activities, drink specials and food specials with prices from when the restaurant first opened in 1946.

Throughout the 75th anniversary weekend, guests can participate in contests and giveaways with prizes, including Macayo’s apparel, gift cards and more.

As part of the celebration, Macayo’s will host Patron Tequila dinners on Sept. 24 at its Mesa location and on Sept. 25 at its Scottsdale location for $75 per person. For details and tickets, visit macayo.com/shop.



On Sept. 25 at 10 a.m., Macayo’s employees will attempt to achieve the Guinness World Record title for longest chimichanga at its Ahwatukee location.

“Over the years, the Macayo’s team has worked hard to create a memorable dining experience for guests with every visit,” says Nava Singam, owner of Kind Hospitality, which owns and operates Macayo’s restaurants. “We’re grateful for the support of our guests and the partnerships we’ve formed with incredible vendors and businesses that help us do what we do every day — serve delicious Mexican food that everyone loves.”

In addition to sponsorship from La Canasta, Macayo’s anniversary weekend partners include Shamrock Foods, Kraft Foods, PepsiCo., Patron Tequila, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Dos XX/Heineken USA, Graphic Ideals and Anton Sport.