Quick Bites: Chopped for a Cause

On August 13, Fry’s Food Stores and local family-owned Fresh Cravings, a line of salsas and hummus available nationwide, hosted a “Chopped”-style mystery basket cooking competition at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix.

The competitors were Fry’s executive chef Omei Eaglerider, St. Vincent de Paul head chef Chris Hoffman and Salad and Go executive chef Daniel Patino. The competitors worked with youth from St. Vincent de Paul to create a dish using ingredients from a mystery basket, including watermelon, cucumber, baguettes, chicken, Fresh Cravings salsa and Fresh Cravings hummus.

The dishes were judged by executives from St. Vincent de Paul, Fry’s and Fresh Cravings’ parent company FoodStory Brands, along with youth from St. Vincent De Paul. Chef Patino had the winning dish with panzanella chicken with summer coulis and salsa tomato rice.

All St. Vincent de Paul youth that participated received a kitchen gift set. Participating chefs received gift certificates to J.B. Prince, which offers culinary tools and equipment. St. Vincent de Paul also received a $5,000 grant as part of Fresh Cravings’ national giveback campaign, Salsabrate™ The Good.

stvincentdepaul.net