Pro-Am Golf Tournament returns for Hospice of the Valley

Share
Posted By on April 8, 2021
Winning Amateurs Michael Ressa, Bethany Persch and Joe Solien with Jay Hoselton and Lin Sue Cooney

The Event: 23rd Annual Pro-Am benefiting Hospice of the Valley

Presenting Sponsor: Cigna Healthcare of Arizona // Corporate Sponsor: Apria Healthcare

Volunteer Chairman: Jay Hoselton

Event Date: March 25, 2021

Venue: Grayhawk Golf Club

Dollars Raised: $31,000+

Photos courtesy of Hospice of the Valley

Debbie Norling, Kathy Hoyt, Patty Kogutek & Ricki Dee Jennings
Pro Brandan Kelley
Pro Mark Leibfried & Winning Pro Marty Jertson
Michelle Orlando

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.