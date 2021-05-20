‘Picture This’ Virtual Event presented Incredible Stories for Annual SARRC Community Breakfast

Bodie Bernosky in action on the drums

The Event: 23rd Annual Community Breakfast benefiting Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)

Event Co-chairs: Elana and Chadwick Campbell & Jena and Charlie Markle

Title Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk

Event Date: April 29, 2021

Notable Moment: Fourteen-year-old Bodie opened the virtual program this year and shared his story about how SARRC has helped him “come out of his shell” and how music became a way to heal and a way to create incredible friendships throughout his journey with autism. Also included in the virtual program was Jonathan’s journey from aspiring chef cooking at home to landing a job in the kitchen at Steak 44!

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos courtesy of Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center

Event Co-chairs Elana and Chadwick Campbell

Event Co-chairs Jena and Charlie Markle

Jonathan Sleiman, a young man with autism, shared his journey as he pursued and landed a job at Steak 44