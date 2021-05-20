‘Picture This’ Virtual Event presented Incredible Stories for Annual SARRC Community Breakfast

Posted By on May 20, 2021
Bodie Bernosky in action on the drums

The Event: 23rd Annual Community Breakfast benefiting Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)

Event Co-chairs: Elana and Chadwick Campbell & Jena and Charlie Markle

Title Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk

Event Date: April 29, 2021

Notable Moment: Fourteen-year-old Bodie opened the virtual program this year and shared his story about how SARRC has helped him “come out of his shell” and how music became a way to heal and a way to create incredible friendships throughout his journey with autism. Also included in the virtual program was Jonathan’s journey from aspiring chef cooking at home to landing a job in the kitchen at Steak 44!

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos courtesy of Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center

Event Co-chairs Elana and Chadwick Campbell
Event Co-chairs Jena and Charlie Markle
Jonathan Sleiman, a young man with autism, shared his journey as he pursued and landed a job at Steak 44
VirTra Inc. and SARRC partnered to create simulators that are reaching police officers throughout the country to promote safer interactions between law enforcement and individuals with autism.

