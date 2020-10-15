- Bashas’ Raises $132,000 for Families Seeking Stays at Arizona Ronald McDonald HousesPosted 1 day ago
Phoenix Suns Charities Rebirths SC88 Program to Include Top Servant Community Leaders
Eight years ago, Phoenix Suns Charities created a program, Suns Charities 88, for leaders focused on professional development, philanthropy and collaborating with like-minded professionals. Today, the program resets and offers behind-the-scenes Suns experiences with high-level Arizona leaders.
“We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of this esteemed group and their desire to help Phoenix Suns Charities assist children and families in need throughout Arizona,” said Phoenix Suns Charities executive director Sarah Krahenbuhl. “We are grateful for all the members from the last eight years, who continued to build strong relationships while raising money for our community.”
Since SC88’s inception, more than $1.5 million has been raised for the Arizona community. To learn more about Phoenix Suns Charities, visit SunsCharities.org.
Scroll through the photo gallery to meet the 2020 membership here:
Adrian Jamieson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
Alex Sachs, Scottsdale Police Department
Alexander Falkenstein, Northern Trust
Andrea Tyler Evans, Frontdoors
Andrew Kuettel, Perkins Coie LLP
Andy Forsell, Lockton Companies
Annette Tanori, Silicon Valley Bank
Ashley Bouque, Indeed.com
Ben Cilek, Best Western
Bryant De Piazza, di Piazza Gemelli, LLC
Christine Faber, Scottish American
Cynthia Sassi, Fabulous Arizona
David Leshner, Philadelphia Insurance Companies
Desirae Outcalt, Bell Bank
Eric Bottolfsen, GoldBook Financial
Evan Johnson, U-Haul International
Heather Macre, Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Iain Hamp, Philanthropist
James Christian, Christian Goodman PLC
Jen Scrivner, Goodmans Interior Structures
Jessica Nestor, Cigna
Ken Bonham, Highnoon
Lisa Shevy, Thrivent
Louis McCall, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®
Mannie Badyal, Dental Design Studio
Mary Birdoes, MB Interior Design
McKenzie Simmons, CopperPoint Insurance Companies
Michael Jackson, Mya Kai Creative
Michael Wrapp, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.
Monique Porras, Kempington Group
Nicole Strunks, Phoenix Suns
Paige Pataky Shields Petitti, PLC
Rochelle Wilson, Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Ryan Corry, St. Vincent de Paul
Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul International
Stacey Cohen White, BDA Sports
Stella O’Rourke, UMOM New Day Centers
Tom Buckner, Viking Bond Services
Trisha Larson, Morgan Stanley