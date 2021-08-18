Phoenix Suns Charities Announces Community Leaders Joining 2021-22 SC88 Program

Posted By on August 18, 2021
Dr. Mannie Badyal, Lindsey Della Donna and Trisha Larson are part of this year’s Suns Charities 88.

Phoenix Suns Charities has announced the community leaders that will be joining Suns Charities 88 for the 2021-22 season.

SC88 was created in 2012 to offer a platform for energized business professionals across the Phoenix Metroplex to network amongst their peers. The group is comprised of professionals who work collectively to give back to the community through the philanthropic power of Phoenix Suns Charities. The combined efforts of Suns Charities 88 members creates a forum for networking, professional development, philanthropic and fundraising opportunities that simultaneously creates a community minded, connected workforce across the Valley.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of this esteemed group and their desire to help Phoenix Suns Charities assist children and families in need throughout Arizona,” said Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl. “We are grateful for all the members from the last nine years, who continued to build strong relationships with each other while raising money for our community.”

Since SC88’s inception, more than $1.5 million has been raised for the Arizona community. To learn more about Phoenix Suns Charities, visit SunsCharities.org.

  • Dr. Mannie Badyal, Dental Design Studio
  • Mary Birdoes, Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Ken Bonham, Highnoon - Suns 88
  • Eric Bottolfsen, GoldBook Financial - Suns 88
  • Tom Buckner, Viking Bond Services - Suns 88
  • Jessie Bustamante - ACCEL - Suns88
  • James Christian, Christian Goodman PLC
  • Ben Cilek, Best Western - Suns 88
  • Stacey Cohen White, BDA Sports
  • Ryan Corry, St. Vincent de Paul - Suns 88
  • Bryant De Piazza, di Piazza Gemelli, LLC - Suns 88
  • Lindsey Della Donna, Sunstate Equipment Co
  • Andrea Tyler Evans, Frontdoors Media
  • Alexander Falkenstein, Northern Trust - Suns 88
  • Andy Forsell, Lockton Companies - Suns 88
  • Iain Hamp, Philanthropist - Suns 88
  • Michael Jackson, Mya Kai Creative - Suns 88
  • Andrew Kuettel, Perkins Coie LLP - Suns 88
  • Trisha Larson, Morgan Stanley - Suns 88
  • David Leshner, 1251 Insurance
  • Heather Macre, Fennemore Craig, P.C. - Suns 88
  • Louis McCall, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS - Suns 88
  • Jessica Nestor, Cigna - Suns 88
  • Dr. Ruth Nutting, evolvedMD
  • Stella O'Rourke, UMOM New Day Centers - Suns 88
  • Desirae Outcalt, Bell Bank - Suns 88
  • Paige Pataky, Shields Petitti, PLC - Suns 88
  • Preston Pilcher, Lovitt & Touché
  • Monique Porras, Kempington Group - Suns 88
  • Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul International - Suns 88
  • Kimberly Roland, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest - SC88
  • Jen Scrivner, Goodmans Interior Structures - Suns 88
  • Lisa Shevy, Thrivent - Suns 88
  • Nicole Strunks, Phoenix Suns - Suns 88
  • Stuart Sokoloff, Alma Lasers
  • Annette Tanori, Silicon Valley Bank
  • Dr. Rochelle Wilson, Phoenix Children’s Hospital
  • Michael Wrapp, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. - Suns 88

