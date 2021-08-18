- Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation Grants $330,000 For New Program at Banner – University Medical Center PhoenixPosted 2 days ago
Phoenix Suns Charities Announces Community Leaders Joining 2021-22 SC88 Program
Phoenix Suns Charities has announced the community leaders that will be joining Suns Charities 88 for the 2021-22 season.
SC88 was created in 2012 to offer a platform for energized business professionals across the Phoenix Metroplex to network amongst their peers. The group is comprised of professionals who work collectively to give back to the community through the philanthropic power of Phoenix Suns Charities. The combined efforts of Suns Charities 88 members creates a forum for networking, professional development, philanthropic and fundraising opportunities that simultaneously creates a community minded, connected workforce across the Valley.
“We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of this esteemed group and their desire to help Phoenix Suns Charities assist children and families in need throughout Arizona,” said Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl. “We are grateful for all the members from the last nine years, who continued to build strong relationships with each other while raising money for our community.”
Since SC88’s inception, more than $1.5 million has been raised for the Arizona community. To learn more about Phoenix Suns Charities, visit SunsCharities.org.
Scroll through the photo gallery to meet the 2021-22 membership here:
Dr. Mannie Badyal, Dental Design Studio
Mary Birdoes, Coldwell Banker Realty
Ken Bonham, Highnoon
Eric Bottolfsen, GoldBook Financial
Tom Buckner, Viking Bond Services
Jessie Bustamante, ACCEL
James Christian, Christian Goodman PLC
Ben Cilek, Best Western
Ryan Corry, St. Vincent de Paul
Bryant De Piazza, di Piazza Gemelli, LLC
Lindsey Della Donna, Sunstate Equipment Co.
Andrea Tyler Evans, Frontdoors Media
Alexander Falkenstein, Northern Trust
Andy Forsell, Lockton Companies
Iain Hamp, Philanthropist
Michael Jackson, Mya Kai Creative
Andrew “Drew” Kuettel, Perkins Coie LLP
Trisha Larson, Morgan Stanley
David Leshner, 1251 Insurance
Heather Macre, Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Louis McCall, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®
Jessica Nestor, Cigna
Dr. Ruth Nutting, evolvedMD
Stella O’Rourke, UMOM New Day Centers
Desirae Outcalt, Bell Bank
Paige Pataky, Shields Petitti, PLC
Preston Pilcher, Lovitt & Touché
Monique Porras, Kempington Group
Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul International
Kimberly Roland, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest
Jen Scrivner, Goodmans Interior Structures
Lisa Shevy, Thrivent
Stuart Sokoloff, Alma Lasers
Nicole Strunks, Phoenix Suns
Annette Tanori, Silicon Valley Bank
Stacey Cohen White, BDA Sports
Dr. Rochelle Wilson, Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Michael Wrapp, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.