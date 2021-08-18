Phoenix Suns Charities Announces Community Leaders Joining 2021-22 SC88 Program

Dr. Mannie Badyal, Lindsey Della Donna and Trisha Larson are part of this year’s Suns Charities 88.

Phoenix Suns Charities has announced the community leaders that will be joining Suns Charities 88 for the 2021-22 season.

SC88 was created in 2012 to offer a platform for energized business professionals across the Phoenix Metroplex to network amongst their peers. The group is comprised of professionals who work collectively to give back to the community through the philanthropic power of Phoenix Suns Charities. The combined efforts of Suns Charities 88 members creates a forum for networking, professional development, philanthropic and fundraising opportunities that simultaneously creates a community minded, connected workforce across the Valley.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of this esteemed group and their desire to help Phoenix Suns Charities assist children and families in need throughout Arizona,” said Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl. “We are grateful for all the members from the last nine years, who continued to build strong relationships with each other while raising money for our community.”

Since SC88’s inception, more than $1.5 million has been raised for the Arizona community. To learn more about Phoenix Suns Charities, visit SunsCharities.org.

Scroll through the photo gallery to meet the 2021-22 membership here:

Dr. Mannie Badyal, Dental Design Studio

Mary Birdoes, Coldwell Banker Realty

Ken Bonham, Highnoon

Eric Bottolfsen, GoldBook Financial

Tom Buckner, Viking Bond Services

Jessie Bustamante, ACCEL

James Christian, Christian Goodman PLC

Ben Cilek, Best Western

Ryan Corry, St. Vincent de Paul

Bryant De Piazza, di Piazza Gemelli, LLC

Lindsey Della Donna, Sunstate Equipment Co.

Andrea Tyler Evans, Frontdoors Media

Alexander Falkenstein, Northern Trust

Andy Forsell, Lockton Companies

Iain Hamp, Philanthropist

Michael Jackson, Mya Kai Creative

Andrew “Drew” Kuettel, Perkins Coie LLP

Trisha Larson, Morgan Stanley

David Leshner, 1251 Insurance

Heather Macre, Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Louis McCall, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®

Jessica Nestor, Cigna

Dr. Ruth Nutting, evolvedMD

Stella O’Rourke, UMOM New Day Centers

Desirae Outcalt, Bell Bank

Paige Pataky, Shields Petitti, PLC

Preston Pilcher, Lovitt & Touché

Monique Porras, Kempington Group

Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul International

Kimberly Roland, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest

Jen Scrivner, Goodmans Interior Structures

Lisa Shevy, Thrivent

Stuart Sokoloff, Alma Lasers

Nicole Strunks, Phoenix Suns

Annette Tanori, Silicon Valley Bank

Stacey Cohen White, BDA Sports

Dr. Rochelle Wilson, Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Michael Wrapp, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.