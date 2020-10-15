Phoenix Suns Charities Rebirths SC88 Program to Include Top Servant Community Leaders

Posted By on October 14, 2020

Eight years ago, Phoenix Suns Charities created a program, Suns Charities 88, for leaders focused on professional development, philanthropy and collaborating with like-minded professionals. Today, the program resets and offers behind-the-scenes Suns experiences with high-level Arizona leaders.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of this esteemed group and their desire to help Phoenix Suns Charities assist children and families in need throughout Arizona,” said Phoenix Suns Charities executive director Sarah Krahenbuhl. “We are grateful for all the members from the last eight years, who continued to build strong relationships while raising money for our community.”

Since SC88’s inception, more than $1.5 million has been raised for the Arizona community. To learn more about Phoenix Suns Charities, visit SunsCharities.org.

Scroll through the photo gallery to meet the 2020 membership here:

  • Mannie Badyal, Dental Design Studio - Suns 88
  • Mary Birdoes, MB Interior Design - Suns 88 2020
  • Ken Bonham, Highnoon - Suns 88
  • Eric Bottolfsen, GoldBook Financial - Suns 88
  • Ashley Bouque, Indeed.com - Suns 88
  • Tom Buckner, Viking Bond Services - Suns 88
  • Jessie Bustamante - ACCEL - Suns88
  • James Christian, Christian Goodman PLC - Suns 88
  • Ben Cilek, Best Western - Suns 88
  • Stacey Cohen White, BDA Sports - Suns 88
  • Ryan Corry, St. Vincent de Paul - Suns 88
  • Bryant De Piazza, di Piazza Gemelli, LLC - Suns 88
  • Andrea Tyler Evans, Frontdoors Media - Suns 88
  • Christine Faber, Scottish American - Suns 88
  • Alexander Falkenstein, Northern Trust - Suns 88
  • Andy Forsell, Lockton Companies - Suns 88
  • Iain Hamp, Philanthropist - Suns 88
  • Michael Jackson, Mya Kai Creative - Suns 88
  • Adrian Jamieson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona - Suns 88
  • Evan Johnson, U-Haul International - Suns 88
  • Andrew Kuettel, Perkins Coie LLP - Suns 88
  • Trisha Larson, Morgan Stanley - Suns 88
  • David Leshner, Philadelphia Insurance Companies - Suns 88
  • Heather Macre, Fennemore Craig, P.C. - Suns 88
  • Louis McCall, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS - Suns 88
  • Jessica Nestor, Cigna - Suns 88
  • Stella O'Rourke, UMOM New Day Centers - Suns 88
  • Desirae Outcalt, Bell Bank - Suns 88
  • Paige Pataky, Shields Petitti, PLC - Suns 88
  • Monique Porras, Kempington Group - Suns 88
  • Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul International - Suns 88
  • Alex Sachs, Scottsdale Police Department - Suns 88
  • Cynthia Sassi, Fabulous Arizona - Suns 88
  • Jen Scrivner, Goodmans Interior Structures - Suns 88
  • Lisa Shevy, Thrivent - Suns 88
  • McKenzie Simmons, CopperPoint Insurance Companies - Suns 88
  • Nicole Strunks, Phoenix Suns - Suns 88
  • Annette Tanori, Silicon Valley Bank - Suns 88
  • Rochelle Wilson, Phoenix Children's Hospital - Suns 88
  • Michael Wrapp, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. - Suns 88

