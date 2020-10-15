Phoenix Suns Charities Rebirths SC88 Program to Include Top Servant Community Leaders

Eight years ago, Phoenix Suns Charities created a program, Suns Charities 88, for leaders focused on professional development, philanthropy and collaborating with like-minded professionals. Today, the program resets and offers behind-the-scenes Suns experiences with high-level Arizona leaders.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of this esteemed group and their desire to help Phoenix Suns Charities assist children and families in need throughout Arizona,” said Phoenix Suns Charities executive director Sarah Krahenbuhl. “We are grateful for all the members from the last eight years, who continued to build strong relationships while raising money for our community.”

Since SC88’s inception, more than $1.5 million has been raised for the Arizona community. To learn more about Phoenix Suns Charities, visit SunsCharities.org.

Scroll through the photo gallery to meet the 2020 membership here:

Adrian Jamieson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Alex Sachs, Scottsdale Police Department

Alexander Falkenstein, Northern Trust

Andrea Tyler Evans, Frontdoors

Andrew Kuettel, Perkins Coie LLP

Andy Forsell, Lockton Companies

Annette Tanori, Silicon Valley Bank

Ashley Bouque, Indeed.com

Ben Cilek, Best Western

Bryant De Piazza, di Piazza Gemelli, LLC

Christine Faber, Scottish American

David Leshner, Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Desirae Outcalt, Bell Bank

Eric Bottolfsen, GoldBook Financial

Evan Johnson, U-Haul International

Heather Macre, Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Iain Hamp, Philanthropist

James Christian, Christian Goodman PLC

Jen Scrivner, Goodmans Interior Structures

Jessica Nestor, Cigna

Ken Bonham, Highnoon

Lisa Shevy, Thrivent

Louis McCall, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®

Mannie Badyal, Dental Design Studio

Mary Birdoes, MB Interior Design

McKenzie Simmons, CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Michael Wrapp, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

Monique Porras, Kempington Group

Nicole Strunks, Phoenix Suns

Paige Pataky Shields Petitti, PLC

Rochelle Wilson, Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Ryan Corry, St. Vincent de Paul

Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul International

Stacey Cohen White, BDA Sports

Stella O’Rourke, UMOM New Day Centers

Tom Buckner, Viking Bond Services

Trisha Larson, Morgan Stanley

Michael Jackson, Mya Kai Creative