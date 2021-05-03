Phoenix Rescue Mission Launching Code:Red Initiative, Receives Congressional Honor

Phoenix Rescue Mission is launching its 9th annual, citywide Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign to ensure the Valley’s homeless population and at-risk individuals do not fall victim to the hot summer months ahead.

Running from May 10 through August 31, the large-scale heat relief initiative and water drive has an increased need this year due to the continuing risks of COVID-19.

In addition to water and other heat relief items, the Mission is asking the public to help support the campaign with monetary donations and non-perishable food drives. Monetary donations, which will be essential to meet the increased need during the difficult months ahead, will be matched up to $150,000 – made possible by a grant from several friends of the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

“As we approach the 10th anniversary of Code:Red, the need for public support could never be higher,” Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa said. “In addition to battling triple-digit temperatures, the number of homeless men and women in our community has continued to climb while the pandemic limits access to many resources and services.”

Several municipalities, including Goodyear, Peoria, Avondale, Scottsdale, Surprise, and Glendale, have joined the effort and will work with the Mission’s Street Outreach staff as they comb Valley streets in a small fleet of Hope Coach vehicles providing water, toiletries, and case management services to those in need.

The Mission’s outreach teams will be following the CDC’s COVID-19 safety protocols while providing personalized care that removes the barriers that keep people stuck in a cycle of homelessness.

Food, water, and all other heat-relief donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Warehouse, located at 3440 W. Lewis Ave., Building A, Suite G, in Phoenix.

Additionally, U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko has honored Phoenix Rescue Mission with two Congressional Recognition awards for its impact in the District 8 community.

The Congressional award for Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Criminal Justice Diversion Program was presented by the office of Rep. Lesko on Tuesday, April 6, recognizing the nonprofit for partnering with the Peoria Police Department and various criminal justice systems to implement its program. The Criminal Justice Diversion program is designed to break the cycle of endless litigation by offering a path to recovery and self-sufficiency to repeat offenders, in lieu of jail time.

Rep. Lesko’s team again honored Phoenix Rescue Mission on Friday, April 23 for working closely with the City of Glendale to deploy and manage its groundbreaking “Will Work” homeless worker program. The Will Work program provides day labor opportunities to individuals living on the streets

phoenixrescuemission.org