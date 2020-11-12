Phoenix Indian Center Wows Virtual Gala Audience with Three Fashion Presentations

Honoree Robert Sarver, Managing Partner of the Phoenix Suns

The Event: Silver & Turquoise Ball

The Cause: Phoenix Indian Center

Event Chair: Verrin Kewenvoyouma

Leon Grant Spirit of the Community Award: Robert Sarver

Emcee: Carey Pena / Auctioneer: Ana Aja

Event Date: October 16, 2020

Event Sponsors: Desert Diamond Casino, HDR, APS, Cox Communications, Synchrony, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Casino Arizona/Talking Stick Resort, Freeport-McMoRan, Navajo, Transitional Energy Company, Discover and Phoenix Suns

Fashion Show: The event included three fashion shows featuring a stunning vintage collection from Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black, Water Lily presented by Patricia Michaels and ACONAV by Loren & Valentina Aragon.

To watch the recorded broadcast, go to: phxindcenter.org/silver-turquoise-ball/

Photos Courtesy of the Phoenix Indian Center

Robert Black of Fashion by Robert Black

Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black

Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black

Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black

Designer Patricia Michaels

Water Lily presented by Patricia Michaels

Water Lily presented by Patricia Michaels

Designer Loren Aragon

ACONAV Rain Collection

ACONAV Rain Collection