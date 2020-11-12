Phoenix Indian Center Wows Virtual Gala Audience with Three Fashion Presentations

Share
Posted By on November 12, 2020
Honoree Robert Sarver, Managing Partner of the Phoenix Suns

The Event: Silver & Turquoise Ball

The Cause: Phoenix Indian Center

Event Chair: Verrin Kewenvoyouma

Leon Grant Spirit of the Community Award: Robert Sarver

Emcee: Carey Pena / Auctioneer: Ana Aja

Event Date: October 16, 2020

Event Sponsors: Desert Diamond Casino, HDR, APS, Cox Communications, Synchrony, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Casino Arizona/Talking Stick Resort, Freeport-McMoRan, Navajo, Transitional Energy Company, Discover and Phoenix Suns

Fashion Show: The event included three fashion shows featuring a stunning vintage collection from Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black, Water Lily presented by Patricia Michaels and ACONAV by Loren & Valentina Aragon.

To watch the recorded broadcast, go to: phxindcenter.org/silver-turquoise-ball/

Photos Courtesy of the Phoenix Indian Center

Robert Black of Fashion by Robert Black
Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black
Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black
Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black
Designer Patricia Michaels
Water Lily presented by Patricia Michaels
Water Lily presented by Patricia Michaels
Designer Loren Aragon
ACONAV Rain Collection
ACONAV Rain Collection
Patricia Hibbeler, CEO of the Phoenix Indian Center
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.