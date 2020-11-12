- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Will Honor 30 Front Line HeroesPosted 23 hours ago
Phoenix Indian Center Wows Virtual Gala Audience with Three Fashion Presentations
The Event: Silver & Turquoise Ball
The Cause: Phoenix Indian Center
Event Chair: Verrin Kewenvoyouma
Leon Grant Spirit of the Community Award: Robert Sarver
Emcee: Carey Pena / Auctioneer: Ana Aja
Event Date: October 16, 2020
Event Sponsors: Desert Diamond Casino, HDR, APS, Cox Communications, Synchrony, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Casino Arizona/Talking Stick Resort, Freeport-McMoRan, Navajo, Transitional Energy Company, Discover and Phoenix Suns
Fashion Show: The event included three fashion shows featuring a stunning vintage collection from Lloyd Kiva New presented by Robert Black, Water Lily presented by Patricia Michaels and ACONAV by Loren & Valentina Aragon.
To watch the recorded broadcast, go to: phxindcenter.org/silver-turquoise-ball/
Photos Courtesy of the Phoenix Indian Center