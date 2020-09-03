‘Phoenix Herstories’ Celebrates a Woman’s Right to Vote

The Phoenix Arts & Culture Commission and Phoenix Women’s Commission, along with other community champions, has launched a 2020 centennial celebration of a woman’s constitutional right to vote. The ‘Phoenix Herstories’ project — which includes an online photography exhibit, video testimonials, storytelling, and curricular guides for schools — aims to educate the next generation about significant historical events while allowing community members to share their own inspiring stories.

“While our original idea of having a large audience and traveling exhibit had to be adjusted due to the pandemic, it never stopped our task force’s momentum, and we are proud of what has been accomplished,” said Regina Nixon, chair of the Arts & Culture Commission.

As part of the celebration, 31 female heroes were selected because of their civic engagement and leadership within our community. Claudia Johnstone photographed these influencers in a variety of career settings for the ‘Phoenix Herstories’ photography exhibit, which is accompanied by video testimonials about why voting and community engagement matter. “We want to honor the historical struggles to gain ratification of a woman’s right to vote by amplifying the stories of women within our own community who are pushing us forward today,” said Linda Alexander of Phoenix Women’s Commission.

‘Phoenix Herstories’ will be displayed at the FOUND:RE Hotel through a six-story video installation on the southeast-facing exterior hotel wall. Throughout September, the hotel will light up the city using an ever-changing carousel of video-projected images displayed from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

A dedicated website also includes women describing their voting experiences, telling stories about other women who inspired them, links to the history of the 19th Amendment, events focused on the 19th Amendment, and curricular guides for teachers and students that highlight historical aspects and connect our shared history to today’s female leaders.

To learn more and meet the ‘Phoenix Herstories’ honorees, go to phxherstories.org.