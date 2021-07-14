Phoenix Chorale Appoints Nicole Belmont as Executive Director

Nicole Belmont

Phoenix Chorale has appointed Nicole Belmont as its new Executive Director to lead the Grammy Award-winning organization.

Belmont developed her professional skills, marketing strategy and creative skills at the innovative choral organization, Choral Chameleon, based in New York City. As Executive Director, she facilitated the evolution of the choral concert experience, drawing new audiences via production innovations, front of house ambience, and engaging and diverse content to showcase the work of a wide array of composers, styles and collaborators from other disciplines.

As a Senior Strategist for 16 years for major media agencies in New York City — including Dentsu and MDC Media Partners networks — Belmont led communications planning strategy for such wine and spirits giants clients as Moët Hennessy and Diageo, and for beloved brands of Procter & Gamble and JM Smucker.

“Choral music for me is the magical meeting of voices and space. Whether you encounter it in a lofty cathedral, or a resonant unconventional space, it’s an art-form that cannot help but to move the listener,” Belmont said. “Through languages known or unknown, composers both ancient and contemporary have spoken to the human condition through music, and they allow us to explore our personal and collective thoughts, beliefs and emotions in a truly healthy way. It is my utter passion to bring people closer to this transformative art-form and to hold up the people who make it and shape it.”

Belmont is a member of Chorus America, ACDA an Artist Fellow of the National Arts Club, and was a member of Chorus America’s Advanced Management Institute for Professional Choruses in 2020. She has a Bachelors of Arts in Politics, Philosophy & Economics from Oxford University. As a soprano, she has been performing with the 150-member masterworks choir The Choral Society of Grace Church and with Choral Chameleon’s 50-member semi-professional Chorus.

“We are thrilled to welcome the extraordinary Nicole Belmont to our Phoenix Chorale family,” said Lynne Traverse, Board Chair for the organization. “With Nicole’s addition to our already outstanding team of artists and staff, we are fully primed to reopen to the public with an exciting 62nd season.”

Belmont was unanimously selected from a roster of over 30 applicants during an extensive six-month national search of choral leaders.

The Grammy Award-winning Phoenix Chorale is regarded as one of the finest choral ensembles in North America. Founded in 1958, the Phoenix Chorale’s mission is focused on building a vibrant community through song and enriching lives through choral artistry. Each season, the Phoenix Chorale reaches over 7,500 individuals through concerts and outreach events across the Phoenix metro-area. The Chorale’s digital audience continues to grow with millions reached through broadcasts, performance videos, and streaming services like Spotify, where the Chorale maintains a listenership of over 35,000 fans each month.

