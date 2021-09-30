- 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, The Thunderbirds Raise $3.8M for CharitiesPosted 2 days ago
Phoenix Cancer Support Network Presented Honors at Annual Gala & Friend-raiser
The Event: 5th Annual Friendraiser & Gala
The Cause: Phoenix Cancer Support Network
Event Date: August 28, 2021
Location: Chateau Luxe
Entertainment: Dancers from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Paradise Valley taught the gala attendees the “PCSN Shuffle”
Emcees: Dave Pratt “The Morning Mayor” & Julie Xander of Lifestyle by Jules
Honorees: Casey Rogalski & Dr. Steven Sckolnok
Lead Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care, Chateau Luxe and ABF Printing & Marketing
Dollars Raised: $66,000+
Notable Moment: Megan Rogalski spoke of her late husband Casey’s brave battle with colon cancer and fellow honoree Dr. Steven Sckolnik, Casey’s Radiation Oncologist, spoke about treating Casey and how the experience made him strive to be the best doctor possible.
Photos courtesy of PCSN