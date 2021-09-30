Phoenix Cancer Support Network Presented Honors at Annual Gala & Friend-raiser

Posted By on September 30, 2021

The Event: 5th Annual Friendraiser & Gala

The Cause: Phoenix Cancer Support Network

Event Date: August 28, 2021

Location: Chateau Luxe

Entertainment: Dancers from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Paradise Valley taught the gala attendees the “PCSN Shuffle”

Emcees: Dave Pratt “The Morning Mayor” & Julie Xander of Lifestyle by Jules

Honorees: Casey Rogalski & Dr. Steven Sckolnok

Lead Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care, Chateau Luxe and ABF Printing & Marketing

Dollars Raised: $66,000+

Notable Moment: Megan Rogalski spoke of her late husband Casey’s brave battle with colon cancer and fellow honoree Dr. Steven Sckolnik, Casey’s Radiation Oncologist, spoke about treating Casey and how the experience made him strive to be the best doctor possible.

Photos courtesy of PCSN

Emcees Julie Xander & Dave Prett
Megan Rogalski & PCSN Founder Jenny Martin
Honoree Dr. Steven Sckolnik, Radiation Oncologist
The Bhalla Family, Owners of Chateau Luxe with Jenny Martin
Dr. Ashley Albert & Dr. Ben Albert
Dr. Justin & Leah Famoso
Dr. Shelly Gandhok, Deepika Bhalla & Dr. Manpreet Chadha

