Phoenix Cancer Support Network Presented Honors at Annual Gala & Friend-raiser

Notable Moment: Megan Rogalski spoke of her late husband Casey’s brave battle with colon cancer and fellow honoree Dr. Steven Sckolnik, Casey’s Radiation Oncologist, spoke about treating Casey and how the experience made him strive to be the best doctor possible .

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.