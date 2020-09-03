- Scottsdale’s ‘Birdie Umwelt’ Artwork Wins International AwardPosted 8 hours ago
Phoenix Cancer Support Network Hosts 4th Annual Gala Live from Ballroom
The Event: 4th Annual Friendraiser
The Cause: Phoenix Cancer Support Network (PCSN)
Event Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020
Top Tier Sponsors: Chateau Luxe, Fyresite, Arizona Center for Cancer Care, DayLite Films and Honor Health Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Center
Honoree: Dr. Devinder Singh
Venue: The event was live streamed from Chateau Luxe
Dollars Raised: $55,000
Notable Moments: This creative virtual event set-up included live mixology and cooking demos, a live auction that raised $12,000 and live music by Will Evans who summed up the spirit of the event with the lyrics from his latest release, All My Relations: “It only takes one light to drive out the darkness.”
Photos Courtesy of Phoenix Cancer Support Network