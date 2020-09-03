Phoenix Cancer Support Network Hosts 4th Annual Gala Live from Ballroom

Co-Hosts Julie “Lifestyle Jules” Xander & Dave Pratt

The Event: 4th Annual Friendraiser

The Cause: Phoenix Cancer Support Network (PCSN)

Event Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020

Top Tier Sponsors: Chateau Luxe, Fyresite, Arizona Center for Cancer Care, DayLite Films and Honor Health Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Center

Honoree: Dr. Devinder Singh

Venue: The event was live streamed from Chateau Luxe

Dollars Raised: $55,000

Notable Moments: This creative virtual event set-up included live mixology and cooking demos, a live auction that raised $12,000 and live music by Will Evans who summed up the spirit of the event with the lyrics from his latest release, All My Relations: “It only takes one light to drive out the darkness.”

Photos Courtesy of Phoenix Cancer Support Network

Co-Emcee Julie “Lifestyle Jules” Xander films an auction preview

Deepika Bhalla of Chateau Luxe with Dave Pratt

Founder and CEO Jenny Martin and her Dad, Dr. Jeff Weber

Katelyn Beal from Wulsenbear running the show behind the scenes