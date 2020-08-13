Phoenix Alumnae Panhellenic Celebrates 100 Years, Honors 23 Women at Virtual Event

On August 8, 2020, the Phoenix Alumnae Panhellenic Association officially celebrated their centennial with sorority alumni from their 26-member organizations. The online program included music and commentary about the Phoenix landscape of each decade since 1920.

The 23 Women of Impact named during the celebratory event include Betsey Bayless, Stevie Eller, Catherine Anaya and Jean McGrath. Here is a full list of all 23 honorees:

Kendra Buscho Harrison – Alpha Chi Omega, Jean McGrath – Alpha Delta Pi, Gina Godbehere – Alpha Gamma Delta, Allie Bassett – Alpha Omicron Pi, Catherine Anaya – Alpha Phi, Whitney Hensiak – Alpha Sigma Tau

Bobbie Rauch – Alpha Xi Delta, Kristen Shroyer – Chi Omega, Francis Wardell – Delta Delta Delta, Barbara Bartlett Probst – Delta Gamma, Risa Mallin – Delta Phi Epsilon, Judith Hardes – Delta Zeta

Betsey Bayless – Gamma Phi Beta, Joan (Stevie) Eller – Kappa Alpha Theta, Dr. Maria L. Hesse – Kappa Delta, Mary Jane Jackson Crist – Kappa Kappa Gamma, Christy Robertson – Phi Mu, Lisa Roman – Pi Beta Phi

Cindy Brown – Sigma Delta Tau, Cris Bass – Sigma Kappa, Chris LaBarge – Sigma Sigma Sigma, Ashley Montanaro – Theta Phi Alpha, Stacy Kalisz Johnson – Zeta Tau Alpha

The Phoenix Alumnae Panhellenic Association started as a way for sorority alumni to support each other after college. Today the group funds college scholarships, hosts annual educational events for potential new members and organizes philanthropic projects. Since 1975 they have raised over $800,000 for scholarships awarded to collegians and alumnae continuing their education in the state of Arizona.

To learn more about the Phoenix Panhellenic Association, go to phoenixpanhellenic.com.