Phoenix Alumnae Panhellenic Celebrates 100 Years, Honors 23 Women at Virtual Event
On August 8, 2020, the Phoenix Alumnae Panhellenic Association officially celebrated their centennial with sorority alumni from their 26-member organizations. The online program included music and commentary about the Phoenix landscape of each decade since 1920.
The 23 Women of Impact named during the celebratory event include Betsey Bayless, Stevie Eller, Catherine Anaya and Jean McGrath. Here is a full list of all 23 honorees:
The Phoenix Alumnae Panhellenic Association started as a way for sorority alumni to support each other after college. Today the group funds college scholarships, hosts annual educational events for potential new members and organizes philanthropic projects. Since 1975 they have raised over $800,000 for scholarships awarded to collegians and alumnae continuing their education in the state of Arizona.
To learn more about the Phoenix Panhellenic Association, go to phoenixpanhellenic.com.