Fresh Start Names Chief of Staff

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation has named Heidi Coupland chief of staff in direct support of the nonprofit’s growth and the expansion of its Impact Program.

Coupland’s promotion comes after more than 20 years of service to Fresh Start and directly on the heels of a 19 percent increase in revenue in fiscal year 2023 under her leadership as vice president of development. After many years of volunteer service to the organization, including serving as co-chair of Fresh Start’s annual gala in 2009 and chair of the auxiliary board in 2003, Coupland officially joined the team at Fresh Start in 2017 as development manager, and she was promoted to vice president in 2020. She led the team to a 50 percent increase in the nonprofit’s revenue from 2020 to 2023.

Fresh Start has been actively building the resources and infrastructure to expand the scale and reach of its Impact Program and empower larger numbers of women across Greater Phoenix on their journeys to self-sufficiency and success. A science-based and evidence-informed model proven to disrupt intergenerational cycles of poverty, Fresh Start’s award-winning Impact Program empowers women on the path to independence by assessing and supporting them in five critical areas of their lives: family stability, health and well-being, financial literacy, education and careers.

“Heidi’s promotion to chief of staff reflects the tremendous positive impact she has had in our organization and community. Always in service of others and ensuring key stakeholder needs are met, Heidi has been very effective in helping Fresh Start advance our mission, particularly in fundraising, strategy development and organizational alignment to effectively deliver on our promises,” said president and CEO of Fresh Start Kim McWaters. “I’m excited to see Heidi bring her passionate leadership, tremendous skills and deep commitment to Fresh Start and the women we serve to the role of chief of staff to support the organization’s growth objectives.”

In her new role, Coupland will continue to be a valued member of the executive leadership team and will partner with CEO Kim McWaters and work collaboratively with executive and departmental leaders to determine and prioritize business strategies and ensure alignment and effective communication across the organization and in the community. In her new role, Coupland will act on behalf of the CEO as necessary to develop and maintain partnerships with stakeholders, clients and staff members. As Coupland begins her new role, Fresh Start will open the search for an experienced chief development officer.

“When I first started volunteering at Fresh Start over 20 years ago, I fell in love with our mission and the difference made through the services we offer,” Coupland said. “Truly, we empower women to be heroes in their own lives and give them access to the tools and resources they need to achieve their goals and dreams.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit freshstartwomen.org.