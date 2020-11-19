Perfect Patios: The Mick Brasserie + Bar

The Mick Brasserie + Bar, named for its McCormick Ranch location in Scottsdale, opened in August, featuring French-inspired small plates and an extensive wine list.

The Mick has a casual and relaxing atmosphere with a spacious, comfortable, dog-friendly patio. “The furniture reflects the colors of the restaurant and theme throughout, white and French blue,” said John Krause, who owns the restaurant with chef Brent Menke. “The patio faces east to protect from afternoon sun. We have misters and fans for the summer and heaters for the winter.”

The Mick’s menu highlights fresh food and shareable items. “Serving small plates means we have very little food waste and a very efficient kitchen. It is more of a grazing menu with internationally inspired food,” said Krause.

Favorite items on the menu, which features several vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free selections, include beet hummus, wild mushroom napoleon, beef tartare and duck confit pastilla with onion agrodolce and pickled pineapple.

The Mick has become a popular neighborhood spot in the few months since it opened. “We have been blessed with a growing list of regular customers who keep coming back with friends,” said Krause. “Our staff knows their stuff in the front of the house and back. We offer amazing beer and wine to complement our food. We are also a bottle shop, so all of the wine and beer you drink here, you can take home at grocery-store prices.”

The Mick is open Tuesday through Sunday with happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

We hope you’ve enjoyed the Frontdoors Perfect Patio series! Click below to check out other prime places to dine outside: