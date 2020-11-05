Perfect Patios: The Farm at South Mountain

The Farm at South Mountain is a tranquil oasis in the middle of the city with sprawling grounds, towering trees and three restaurants, each with its own unique cuisine and lush outdoor space, providing a true farm-to-table experience. All three of The Farm’s restaurants feature seasonal produce and herbs from the onsite Soil and Seed Garden, house-smoked meats and ingredients from Arizona suppliers.

Morning Glory Café serves breakfast Tuesday through Sunday, highlighting fresh and local ingredients, including Southwestern dishes like pork belly tacos and chilaquiles, brioche French toast, homemade granola and fruit parfait, and house-smoked meats in the pork omelet and brisket and egg sandwich, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.

Perfect for a picnic, The Farm Kitchen is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu features sandwiches, soups and salads served in baskets, including the Strawberry Fields salad with goat cheese and prickly pear vinaigrette, the pecan chicken salad sandwich, avocado egg salad toast and a variety of baked goods made from scratch.

For an elevated dining experience, Quiessence is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner, serving elegant plates highlighting the best ingredients from The Farm and local suppliers with attentive service and romantic outdoor seating.

In addition to its three restaurants, The Farm is an extremely popular venue for weddings, bridal and baby showers, and corporate events with plenty of room for distanced celebrations.