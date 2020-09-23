Perfect Patios: Ocotillo Restaurant

As patio weather reaches the Valley after a long, hot summer, many local restaurants are offering relaxing and scenic outdoor space. One of the most spacious patios is found at Ocotillo, located in midtown Phoenix at Third and Flower Streets.

Ocotillo offers a variety of outdoor spaces to enjoy its local and seasonal cuisine, including fresh vegetable dishes, delicious barbecue and house-made pasta, as well as a selection of refreshing craft cocktails.

“Ocotillo is a campus of small buildings and vignettes,” said chef and owner Walt Sterling. “We have a lowered lawn and stage for music and it’s a good area for kids to play because it has an enclosure on three sides. The canopy of Palo Verde trees is cloned from the same tree, so they bloom a sea of yellow flowers at the same time. It’s very Arizona.”

Ocotillo’s indoor and outdoor space is unique and beautiful, with a seamless flow. The restaurant was recognized with an Award of Excellence in 2018 by the Arizona Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects and was featured in Architectural Digest in 2017.

With more people wanting to dine outdoors due to the pandemic, Ocotillo offers several options. “Our expansive and lushly landscaped property accommodates a multifaceted combination of outdoor dining experiences,” said Sterling. “This allows for groups to gather with social distance.”

Ocotillo is open for dinner Monday through Saturday and serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday.