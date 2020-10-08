Perfect Patios: A Hidden Gem in Downtown Chandler

The Hidden House was built in 1939 as a residential home in downtown Chandler. After two years of construction and design, it opened as a restaurant in August 2019, offering a modern take on traditional American dishes, a robust cocktail program and an expansive outdoor space with two large patios.

“The front patio is romantic and relaxing with twinkle lights, misters and overgrown trees,” said Chelsea Sutton, the restaurant’s marketing director. “The back patio, the Hidden Terrace, highlights the character of the home under a wooden trellis. Certain areas are much more music-driven and high-energy, while other corners of the patio create a romantic ambiance for private conversation and views of downtown Chandler.”

The Hidden House’s menu is upscale yet approachable. “The goal is to offer food and drink that is unique and innovative but also warm and welcoming,” said Sutton.

Popular menu items include diver scallops with chorizo and charred sweet corn, Korean barbecue short rib with blackberry relish and espresso-crusted filet with blue cheese fondue.

The historically-driven bar program features an extensive selection of cocktails from pre-Prohibition and tiki libations to classics and custom creations.

Like most restaurants, The Hidden House has been dramatically impacted by the pandemic. “COVID-19 has been very tough on the business, but our community has been super supportive, buying gift cards and family meals to go, and dining in after we reopened,” said Sutton. “We want everyone to feel as safe and comfortable as possible, and we are grateful to have plenty of space to spread out tables.”

The Hidden House is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner and happy hour from 3-6 p.m.