Patrick Schwarzenegger Helps Bring a Community-Minded Dating App to Phoenix

Clay Jones, Flutter Founder and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Tired of ghosting and out-of-sync conversations? A new dating app launching in Phoenix aims to make romance happen in real-time. Clay Jones and Teddy Jungreis founded Flutter in 2019 with a unique purpose — to move relationships forward.

Flutter only works on Sundays with matches and messages that expire at midnight, inspiring a sense of urgency. “With most dating apps, it’s not in their best interest for you to be successful. Our goal at Flutter is to move dating past the app,” Jones said.

The app launched in San Francisco earlier this year with a bit of celebrity backing. Patrick Schwarzenegger — actor, model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver — met Jones and Jungreis through a mutual friend and decided to help the young entrepreneurs. “One of my life missions is to help entrepreneurs’ dreams come true,” Schwarzenegger said. “Because I’m 26, I feel I can have the most impact with other young entrepreneurs that I believe in. This was me wanting to get involved and help them expand.”

That expansion is bringing Flutter to Phoenix at an interesting time. “With COVID, there are no real avenues to meet people romantically,” Jones said. “There are no bars, restaurants or parties. You can’t meet someone through friends. So people are turning to online dating apps to fulfill that part of their lives.”

Flutter recently began rolling out early-access online events in Phoenix. And as a startup trying to establish presence and build community here, Jones said the Flutter team feels a sense of responsibility to give back. “During September, a dollar per sign-up will be going to the Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund through Arizona Community Foundation,” he said.

It’s a move Schwarzenegger wholeheartedly believes in. “I come from a family where their whole motto is helping others,” he said. “My grandmother started the Special Olympics, and my grandfather started the Peace Corps. My uncle started Best Buddies. So I’m a big believer in giving back and I like companies that find ways to do that as well.”

Speaking of, the Flutter team is looking for ways to offer fun, COVID-safe gatherings to allow people who meet on the app to date in an outdoor setting such as a drive-in movie. Part of these events will include a give-back component as well. “We’re very excited to become part of Phoenix. It’s a great city and we’re excited to be part of this community,” Jones said.

Download Flutter at the App Store or go to FlutterDating.com to learn more.