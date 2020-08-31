PANDA Gives $5 Million to Steele Children’s Research Center Honoring Dr. Ghishan

PANDA Founding Member Jacquie Dorrance, PANDA Founder Robyn DeBell, PANDA President Tammy Ryan, PANDA Founder Penny Gunning, PANDA Founding Member Nancy Berge. Image courtesy Allison Tyler Jones Photography.

In honor of Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan’s 25th anniversary as director of the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center, the Phoenix Women’s Board of the Steele Children’s Research Center, known as PANDA or People Acting Now Discover Answers, established a $5 million endowment in his name.

The endowment celebrates and honors Ghishan for his life’s work of improving treatment and seeking cures for childhood diseases.



“The women of PANDA created this endowment to show our love and admiration for Dr. Ghishan,” said Tammy Ryan, President of the Phoenix Women’s Board of the Steele Children’s Research Center (PANDA). “For over 20 years, PANDA has been supporting Dr. Ghishan’s important work and is proud to be able to ensure his legacy through this Directorship.”



The Fayez K. Ghishan, MD PANDA Endowed Directorship will support pediatric research and leadership at the Steele Children’s Research Center while acknowledging, in perpetuity, Dr. Ghishan’s research, dedication, and connection to pediatric patients. The $5 million endowment is comprised of $1.5 million from PANDA, $1.5 million in gifts from two anonymous PANDA members, and a $2 million gift from PANDA member Jacquie Dorrance and her family.



“This endowment will ensure Dr. Ghishan’s passion and vision are recognized for generations to come,” said PANDA Founder Penny Gunning. “We are grateful for the PANDA members who initiated this endowment and all PANDAs who have worked to fund the researchers at the Steele Children’s Research Center since 1999.”



“We are proud to recognize Dr. Ghishan’s lifelong commitment to the advancement of pediatric medical research,” added PANDA Founder Robyn DeBell.



With this endowment, PANDA has created $11 million in endowments at the Steele Children’s Research Center since 2013. PANDA members surprised Dr. Ghishan with the news during an August 29 PANDA event held via video conference. The video is displayed below.

