Open Doors: The 2020 Frontdoors Gift Guide

Once again, the Frontdoors team has been out and about (with masks on), searching for a local spin on gift-giving for the holiday season. Now more than ever, let’s take time to support the small businesses in our community so they can keep giving back too.

HOSTESS GIFTS

Hand-Poured Candles

While we may not be able to gather for dinner parties this holiday season, dropping off surprises to the front doors of friends and family will be the ultimate virtual hostess gift. Scottsdale-based Dog Candle Company has the perfect collection of scented candles to stock up on for impromptu giving all season long. The Spiced candle is a blend of pumpkin, hazelnut and ginger; the Cozy candle is filled with apple, clove and maple; and the Tart candle smells of cranberry, citrus and spice. And if you’re looking for a fun holiday craft, they sell Pour Your Own Candle Kits in 18 different scents! The Fall Collection candles are $22 each and available at dogcandleco.com.

UNIQUELY ARIZONA

Horizon Collection Catch-All Tray

Based in Tempe, Wood Evolution crafts recycled wood coasters, cutting boards, natural wood trays, and acrylic-pour pieces that make stunning gifts for the home. All of their wood pieces are finished with a food-safe oil that emphasizes the wood’s natural beauty. This stylish tray boasts oak, blue-gray and gold pigmented resin edges that meet the cherry wood center like the earth and the sky. Dimensions: 8.5” x 6.5” x 0.75.” Available online for $55. wood-evolution.com.

FRAGRANCE FOR ALL

Play Red by Comme des Garçons

You can find the warm and complex Play Red unisex fragrance as well as several other unique finds by Comme des Garçons at the upscale lifestyle shop Now or Never, located at the corner of Central and Roosevelt in downtown Phoenix. Owners Jason Shelby and Wade Parkins have curated a fantastic selection from brands like MM6 Maison Margiela, KARA, Rachel Comey and the iconic Italian brand Kartell. It’s worth a visit for the hard-to-buy-for family member. Available in-store or online for $110: nowornever.shop.

IMPRESSIVE SWEETS

Festive Cake Pops

These lovely little treats make the perfect stocking stuffers, neighborhood treats and teacher gifts. Meet Rachel Burton of Sweet Hellos in Avondale and get your order for her darling custom cake pops. One look at her Facebook account and you will see that the options are endless. Cake flavors include vanilla, chocolate, red velvet and spice cake and the finished product comes ready to be displayed. Call to get your order in early! One dozen custom pops starts at $24. Contact Rachel via facebook/mysweethellos or 928.278.7517.

HAPPY HOWLIDAYS!

Gifts for Your Best Bud

Happy Trails Barkery has been crafting healthy, wholesome dog treats since 2011 and knows how to go all out for the holidays all year round. These beautifully hand-decorated cookie treats are made with all-natural peanut butter, wheat flour and yogurt-based frostings and colors. Their website also includes cakes and special treats with allergies in mind. Cookie bags are $15 each and come with seven different cookies. Check out happytailsbarkery.co to order or look up where to find their products around the Valley.

FRESH & HEALTHY

Local Produce Delivered

There’s a new, customizable produce delivery service in town, and the Bird Dog Produce Gift Basket is not only priced right at $40 but the perfect gift that’s sure to be appreciated. Each basket contains a pineapple, three Honeycrisp apples, two Granny Smith apples, three oranges, four kiwis, a bunch of grapes, a banana bunch and a seasonal treat. You’ll want to check out all of their offerings for your family too. Order by 1 p.m. for next-day delivery in the Valley, Monday through Friday. birddogproduce.com.

I hope you can enjoy some retail therapy during the coming weeks and make someone special in your life smile with a surprise from our picks this holiday season.