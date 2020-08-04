Open Doors: Our Hearts Need Art

So, here we are, 20-plus weeks into a global pandemic and the daily stress it has caused on all people, all places and all things.

The flow of information for our local nonprofit arts and culture organizations has gone from canceled events to emergency funding announcements and now plans for “virtual” gatherings through the fall season.

But the experience of connecting with art is such a personal one. For me, sitting in a theater audience or viewing a modern art installation evokes emotion, leading to conversations with friends and collected memories. Happy memories.

While I enjoy the Zoom performances and virtual tours, I worry that enthusiasm for them is growing weary and will continue to do so as the weeks carry on. It makes me think of the Grinch and his shrinking heart. What if we could find a way to expand that shrinking heart? Something that makes us feel good and something we could pass on to family and friends?

Idea #1:

If you can, consider looking back at your calendar from last fall. Which performances and arts venues did you go to? Would you consider donating the amount you paid for those tickets and admissions this fall to ensure that they will be there for you and your family next year and in the years to come? Or even a portion of what you paid? Consider including a note to the CEO or executive director to let them know what that visit meant to you or the family members who attended. It’s one way to fill your heart for a day.

Idea #2:

Is there a young artist in your family? What if we each asked a child to make a special drawing to send to our favorite museum as a thank you. For older children, see if there is a virtual tour so they can pick a piece that inspires their artwork. If they have a few dollars from their allowance or piggy bank to include, they are learning the art of philanthropy at the same time. Sharing a child’s heart is always a good idea.

Idea #3:

Consider saying “yes” to a virtual arts event this fall. While many in-person galas and black-tie dinners come with a minimum $250-$1,000 per plate ticket price, the new wave of virtual events and auctions are free or at a minimal donation level (less than $100). Watch the Frontdoors Calendar for weekly updates and try one that you’ve always wondered about! You’ll see that these events are an opportunity to learn more about the organization’s programs outside of their performance or exhibition schedule, and donations during the program are welcome at any level. The whole family can be in on this one and your hearts will grow together through the shared experience.

Let’s be honest. We are looking at another 20+ weeks of no large gatherings through the end of the year and a holiday season without being able to participate in Valley traditions like “A Christmas Carol,” “The Nutcracker” or the Mariachi Festival. Let’s rally each other to be inspired by our past experiences with art and culture in the Valley. Let’s share their creative online activities via social media. Let’s make sure our children or grandchildren know that they can create art from home. If everyone does a little bit to help love the arts, we can ensure that the beautiful experiences we are missing right now will return and help us grow our hearts beyond measure.