Open Doors: It’s Time to Celebrate our Community Champions

Society of Chairs gala returns for 2021

Mark your calendars — Wed., April 28, 2021, for the return of our signature event, Society of Chairs. Like so many other nonprofit events, this one was canceled in 2020, and we made the difficult decision to pass on a virtual version as well. Instead, our invitation to the community is to join us to celebrate the individuals who have made an incredible impact in the Valley from fall 2019 to now, and especially through COVID-19.

How are we going to do this safely? We’re going with a hybrid model: a small gathering in person with our 2019-2021 Frontdoors Media honoree, Billie Jo Herberger, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (invitation only), where we will live-stream our program highlighting our 2021 honorees presented by incredible sponsors and annual partners as well as our new Community Champions. We will pre-tape any videos needed for the awards program masked and socially distanced. We will be delivering catering boxes to all ticket buyers so they can join us as we toast the incredible accomplishments made during the most difficult of times.

Our new Community Champions program is for you, our beloved readers, to have the opportunity to nominate a philanthropist, volunteer, board chairman, event chair(s), foundation, company or nonprofit executive to be highlighted in this year’s program and in the May issue of Frontdoors magazine.

It will also be our honor to donate event proceeds to TGen via the official foundation of Frontdoors Media, The Sauce Foundation, in honor of our former editor and dear friend who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2017. Not only has TGen continued to make significant progress in both the treatment and early detection of pancreatic cancer, their work on COVID-19 — from testing to tracking to advanced genomic studies — has also made them internationally recognized pandemic experts who regularly serve and advise international, national and local agencies.

So, will you join us? Wed., April 28 at 6:30 p.m. I look forward to our delayed toast, whether you will be in person or online. We have so much good to celebrate.

Andrea

P.S. For sponsorship information, the Community Champions nomination link and updates leading up to the event, go to frontdoorsmedia.com/societyofchairs.