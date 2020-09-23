One Step Beyond Names Madison Blanton CEO

Madison Blanton

Phoenix-based One Step Beyond, Inc. (OSBI) — a leading provider of innovative education programs for intellectually disabled adults in Phoenix, Ariz., San Mateo and San Carlos, Calif. — has appointed Madison Blanton CEO. Blanton succeeds founder Mimi Rogers, who retired as chief executive officer.

Rogers served as founder and CEO of One Step Beyond for 18 years. Under her leadership, the organization served more than 500 members and championed the rights of individuals who have intellectual disabilities. After her retirement, Rogers will maintain a position on the board and help with the transition process.

“When I started One Step Beyond, I had a vision for a better life for my daughter and others who have intellectual disabilities,” Rogers said. “Today the program is the standard for what day programming should be. It has been an honor to work alongside the One Step Beyond team. As Madison takes over, I am confident that the organization will continue to grow and build on this strong foundation.”

Prior to her appointment, Blanton was an executive director instrumental in expanding One Step Beyond programming to San Mateo and San Carlos, Calif. She also served as director of development and communications, and director of programs. Prior to joining OSBI, Blanton held positions with Special Olympics Arizona and the Heard Museum.

Blanton graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree with a focus on nonprofit leadership and management.

“I look forward to upholding Rogers’ vision of bringing our services to other markets,” Blanton said. “Our mission is clear. We will continue to empower adults who have intellectual disabilities to be independent, effectively seek and maintain employment and contribute to and achieve greater social participation in their communities…in Arizona, California and beyond.”

osbi.org