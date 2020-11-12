- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Will Honor 30 Front Line HeroesPosted 22 hours ago
‘Once in a Blue Moon’ Celebrates Successful Heard Museum Campaign and Two Honorees
Virtual Event: Once in a Blue Moon
The Cause: Heard Museum and the dedication of the Blue Moon Garden
Campaign Co-Chairs: Janet and John Melamed
Honorees: Betty Van Denburgh, Heard Volunteer and United State Poet Laureate Joy Harjo
Event Date: October 31, 2020
Leading Sponsors: Sharron Lewis, Mrs. Dennis Lyon and David & Joann Van Denburgh and Elizabeth Van Denburgh in honor of Betty Van Denburgh
Notable Moments: Guests were treated to a beautiful reading of ‘The Life of Beauty’ by Joy Harjo and videos produced by artist Steven Yazzie celebrating each honoree. Funds raised from the Once in a Blue Moon campaign enabled the Heard Museum to safely reopen and pursue its mission in new, innovative ways.
Dollars Raised: $900,000
To watch the recorded broadcast, go to: https://heard.org/bluemoon/
Photos Courtesy of the Heard Museum