‘Once in a Blue Moon’ Celebrates Successful Heard Museum Campaign and Two Honorees

Posted By on November 12, 2020
Honoree United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo (Mvskoke)

Virtual Event: Once in a Blue Moon

The Cause: Heard Museum and the dedication of the Blue Moon Garden

Campaign Co-Chairs: Janet and John Melamed

Honorees: Betty Van Denburgh, Heard Volunteer and United State Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

Event Date: October 31, 2020

Leading Sponsors: Sharron Lewis, Mrs. Dennis Lyon and David & Joann Van Denburgh and Elizabeth Van Denburgh in honor of Betty Van Denburgh

Notable Moments: Guests were treated to a beautiful reading of ‘The Life of Beauty’ by Joy Harjo and videos produced by artist Steven Yazzie celebrating each honoree. Funds raised from the Once in a Blue Moon campaign enabled the Heard Museum to safely reopen and pursue its mission in new, innovative ways.

Dollars Raised: $900,000

To watch the recorded broadcast, go to: https://heard.org/bluemoon/

Photos Courtesy of the Heard Museum

Honoree Betty Van Denburgh
Janet & John Melamed
Wick Pilcher, Board Chaiarman
David M. Roche, Dickey Family Director & CEO
Gabriel Ayala (Yaqui)
Entrance to the new Blue Moon Garden
