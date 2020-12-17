- Valley Partnership Raises $80,000+ in Support of St. Vincent de PaulPosted 1 hour ago
Olympian Greg Louganis Shared Message of Hope at ‘RED Brunch’ Event for Aunt Rita’s
The Event: RED Brunch Live
The Cause: Aunt Rita’s Foundation
Event Date: December 5, 2020
RED Brunch Live Co-Chairs: Cesar Cramton & Helene Harty Miracle
Entertainment: Carmela y Más Band & Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
Aunt Rita’s 2020 Heart Award Honorees: Peter Rodriguez, Peggy Williamson & Eric Morales
Presenting Sponsor: Gilead
Leading Event Sponsors: Vitalyst Health Foundation, First Medical+Plus, Chiro+Plus, Southwest Airlines, Genuine Concepts, Mercy Care, CAN Community Health, Bank of America, Spectrum Medical, Charles Schwab, Schuster, Walgreens, AHF, Optum
Dollars raised: $140,000+
Notable Moments: The highlight of the program was the live interview with 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis with Danielle Williams. His look back to his experience with HIV/AIDS since the 80s and the progress made since then was fascinating and filled with hope. Also notable was the conversation with Glen Spencer about his planned departure as Executive Director in 2021.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.
Photos Courtesy of Aunt Rita’s Foundation