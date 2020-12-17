Olympian Greg Louganis Shared Message of Hope at ‘RED Brunch’ Event for Aunt Rita’s

Greg Louganis, the 4-Time Olympic Gold Medalist

The Event: RED Brunch Live

The Cause: Aunt Rita’s Foundation

Event Date: December 5, 2020

RED Brunch Live Co-Chairs: Cesar Cramton & Helene Harty Miracle

Entertainment: Carmela y Más Band & Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Aunt Rita’s 2020 Heart Award Honorees: Peter Rodriguez, Peggy Williamson & Eric Morales

Presenting Sponsor: Gilead

Leading Event Sponsors: Vitalyst Health Foundation, First Medical+Plus, Chiro+Plus, Southwest Airlines, Genuine Concepts, Mercy Care, CAN Community Health, Bank of America, Spectrum Medical, Charles Schwab, Schuster, Walgreens, AHF, Optum

Dollars raised: $140,000+

Notable Moments: The highlight of the program was the live interview with 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis with Danielle Williams. His look back to his experience with HIV/AIDS since the 80s and the progress made since then was fascinating and filled with hope. Also notable was the conversation with Glen Spencer about his planned departure as Executive Director in 2021.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of Aunt Rita’s Foundation

Cesar Cramton & Helene Harty Miracle, RED Brunch Live Co-Chairs

2020 Honorees Peter Rodriguez, Peggy Williamson & Eric Morales

The Live Broadcast Team – Subyn Novelle, Helene Harty Miracle, Glen Spencer, Jaimi Romano, Juan Lopez, Cesar Cramton, Danielle Williams & Patrick Aiken

Co-Hosts Subyn Novelle & Danielle Williams

Entertainers Carmela y Más

Brunch At Home Set Up