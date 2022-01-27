Steve Seleznow Announces Retirement from the Arizona Community Foundation

ACF Board of Directors launches national search for the next leader of Arizona’s statewide community foundation

The Arizona Community Foundation announced that Steve Seleznow will retire from his role as President and CEO of Arizona’s statewide community foundation after 13 years of leadership.

Seleznow has been a transformative CEO and will continue to lead ACF through March 31, 2023. The ACF board of directors selected Carlson Beck — a national executive search firm focused on philanthropy and nonprofit leadership recruiting — to lead the search for the foundation’s next CEO.

“Steve’s contributions to the growth and impact of the Arizona Community Foundation over the last 13 years have been extraordinary,” said Robbin Coulon, ACF Board Chair. “His shared commitment to improving lives for all who call Arizona home and his collaboration and leadership in the nonprofit sector have helped inspire a greater sense of community. We deeply appreciate all that Steve has done to advance ACF’s mission and brand during his tenure. He has positioned ACF for years of future success. The board and staff are especially grateful for his strong leadership throughout the pandemic during one of the most challenging periods in our history.”

During this time of CEO succession, the organization’s assets under management have grown from $473 million in 2011 to over $1.4 billion in 2022. Under Seleznow’s leadership, ACF created four successful loan programs, created the New Arizona Prize with four innovative prizes being awarded to address community challenges, developed the corporate philanthropy work at ACF to over 48 corporate clients, and started the Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy named in 2020 to honor philanthropists Marc Kellenberger and Richard Tollefson.

Leezie Kim, Vice Chair of the organization’s Board of Directors, is leading the work with executive search firm Carlson Beck, in collaboration with a subcommittee of the board. The ACF CEO Search Committee includes the following members:

Leezie Kim, Esq., Chief Legal Officer, Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC

Robbin M. Coulon, Esq., Director of Legal Services, Area Agency on Aging Region One

Shelley Cohn, Community and Arts Volunteer

Eve Ross, J.D., Community Volunteer

Heidi Jannenga, Chief Clinical Officer & Co-Founder, WebPT

Charley Freericks, Senior Vice President, Catellus Development Corporation

Javier Cárdenas, Director, Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center

Richard Morrison, Chairman, Morrison Enterprises

Christy Burton, Burton Family Foundation (Community Member)

Community partners and donors are invited to share their thoughts about potential candidates and capabilities by emailing the search team at ACFExecutiveSearch@carlsonbeck.com.

azfoundation.org