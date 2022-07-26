Robyn Julien to Join Save the Family as Next CEO

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona has selected Robyn Julien, an Arizona native and respected local nonprofit leader, to fill the position of CEO for Save the Family and ARM (Affordable Rental Movement) of Save the Family.

“We are proud to welcome Robyn Julien to advance the mission of Save the Family in its next era,” said Cindi Harper, Save the Family board chair. “Robyn’s extensive community connections and career accomplishments, which include experience with top-level fundraising and creative programming, will bring Save the Family and ARM of Save the Family to the next level.”

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona has provided housing, case management and supportive services for families experiencing homelessness since 1988. Based in Mesa and serving across the Valley, Save the Family is the East Valley’s leading provider of housing and support services for our community’s most vulnerable residents.

“I am excited to join Save the Family’s team as their CEO,” said Robyn Julien. “The staff, board of directors and volunteers of Save the Family are devoted to working with families through case management, career development and financial literacy education to find permanent housing solutions. I believe that working together, we can continue to provide a positive impact for the families that need Save the Family’s services, now more than ever before.”

A certified public accountant, Julien has worked in nonprofit development for many years, including serving as the CEO of the Arizona Burn Foundation and most recently as president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona conducted a regional search to find its next leader after Jacki Taylor, CEO of Save the Family and ARM of Save the Family for the past 12 years, announced she would be retiring at the end of 2022.

Julien’s first day with Save the Family and ARM of Save the Family is scheduled for August 1.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit savethefamily.org.

