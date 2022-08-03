Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Aug. 3, 2022

Pro Tip of the Month: Hold Yourself Accountable

This month’s tip comes from Maria Echeveste, Senior Vice President and Community Relations Manager at Bank of America.

“At Bank of America, we deliver responsible growth to our customers, employees, shareholders and community. It is critical that every day we are listening and learning from our community partners. These key questions guide me: Am I working collaboratively with others to address the root causes of inequality in Arizona? Are we creating pathways for all to have economic opportunity? And do I have the courage to hold myself and others accountable in this journey?”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit about.bankofamerica.com/en/local/phoenix.

Bank of America recently announced $1.5 million in annual grant funding to 41 Phoenix nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families.

