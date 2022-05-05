Paz de Cristo Outreach Center Names New Executive Director

After an extensive search, the board of directors at Paz de Cristo Outreach Center has hired Jackie Shelley as the new executive director. With more than 25 years of nonprofit leadership and management experience in the East Valley, Shelley will lead the organization as it innovates to expand services to meet growing community needs.

Paz de Cristo’s director of food services, John Farley, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jackie Shelley as the new executive director at Paz de Cristo. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and will surely help our organization grow to new heights all while continuing to feed, clothe and empower those in need in the East Valley.”

Shelley’s professional experience includes fundraising and development, marketing, relationship building, grant writing, volunteer management, food bank operations and community engagement. These experiences position her well to grow Paz de Cristo’s reputation and connections in the community.

“Nonprofit management is a vocation — a calling, if you will — and I feel called to be the servant-leader who can build on the solid foundation that has been laid by those who came before and grow our reputation in the community as a leader in feeding, clothing and empowering those in need,” said Shelley, whose first day in her new role was April 18.

Since 1988, Paz de Cristo has been a place of peace and hope for people struggling with hunger, poverty and homelessness. Last year, it served more than 16,000 men, women, children, veterans and seniors with a wide range of supportive services from a hot meal every evening to food boxes, showers, clothing, job search assistance, bus passes, Arizona identification, mail service and more.

pazdecristo.org