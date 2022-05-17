Nonprofit Pros: First Tee — Phoenix Names New Executive Director

First Tee — Phoenix recently announced that Erin McDonough has been named executive director. She will provide leadership and direction to one of the largest First Tee chapters in the U.S.

First Tee — Phoenix is one of 150 First Tee chapters across the U.S. and select international locations. Its mission is to teach life skills and help children and teens build character through the game of golf. First Tee — Phoenix reaches 140,000 kids and teens annually in metro Phoenix.

Before joining the First Tee – Phoenix, McDonough served as executive director of the WOU Foundation at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Oregon, where she led all fundraising, development, alumni relations and marketing communications.

“Finding someone with Erin’s qualifications to lead our chapter was remarkable,” said Dan Calihan, chairman of the First Tee – Phoenix board of directors. She possesses all the qualities we were looking for to not only run our organization, but to truly make an impact on the lives of youth in our community.”

“I am excited to bring my passion for helping kids build character and succeed in life to the First Tee – Phoenix,” said McDonough. “By utilizing the game of golf to teach life skills, we create learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience. This is a dream job for me.”

A fifth-generation Arizonan, McDonough has also held positions with the American Heart Association, Utah State University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She holds a bachelor of science degree from Bentley University and a master of science degree from Arkansas State University.

firstteephoenix.org