Nonprofit Pros: Ballet Arizona Announces New Executive Director

Jami Kozemczak elevated to executive director beginning July 1, 2022

Following a nationwide search, Ballet Arizona is excited to announce its new executive director, Jami Kozemczak, will assume the appointment beginning July 1, 2022. She replaces Samantha Turner, who announced her departure in January and will conclude her tenure on June 30.

As director of development for the ballet since 2015, Kozemczak has a record of consistently meeting and exceeding contributed revenue goals to advance the organization. She has secured more than $36 million in contributed revenue during her time at Ballet Arizona and led the charge for the Be Our Bridge Recovery and Relief Fund that ensured all staff members and dancers remained fully employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kozemczak’s experience in arts nonprofit management includes fundraising, public relations, communications, donor relations and marketing. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University. She is co-chair of the AFP Professional Mentoring Program and a board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

“Leading the effort on the search gave myself and others the opportunity to interview and speak with several great executive director candidates from some of the great arts organizations around the country,” said Michael Bolar, board vice-chair and chair of the search committee. “It is with great pleasure to see one of our own rise to the top of an exceptional list of candidates. Jami’s talent, passion and energy will help lead Ballet Arizona to our exciting future.”

“I could not be more grateful to our board, staff, faculty and dancers for helping make one of my personal dreams come true,” Kozemczak said. “I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Samantha Turner, whose leadership has kept Ballet Arizona in a position of fiscal health and has successfully navigated us through our most challenging times. It will undoubtedly be one of the greatest privileges of my career to lead this organization alongside our brilliant artistic director Ib Andersen and our visionary board of directors. Together we will continue advancing the mission of Ballet Arizona for the benefit of all members of our community.”

“During her tenure with Ballet Arizona, Jami’s work has directly contributed to the growth of Ballet Arizona through her relationship building and fundraising,” said Ib Andersen. “I look forward to seeing the impact her dedication will have on the organization’s current and future efforts as our new executive director.”

