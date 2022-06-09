Nonprofit Pros: Arizona Sustainability Alliance Appoints Executive Director

Arizona Sustainability Alliance (AZSA) has appointed Grady Bailey as its new executive director. He began his tenure on May 31.

Bailey has extensive leadership experience in a variety of sustainability-focused settings in the Southwest. His recent roles include chief facilities and sustainability officer at the Society of St. Vincent DePaul and managing partner/lead consultant at E-Solutions Review. During his time as director of the Energy Office with the State of Arizona, Bailey implemented many cost-saving program goals for Arizona residents, including energy efficiency, renewable energy and solar hot water programs, resulting in millions of dollars of cumulative savings. He has also served on multiple leadership boards, including the national board of directors of the Energy Services Coalition and the National Association of State Energy Officials.

When asked what drew him to working with AZSA, Bailey said, “I view AZSA as an organization that is starting to grow in very positive ways. Many companies and individuals are beginning to understand the benefits of sustainability and energy efficiency. They are now ready to become participants, and not just spectators.”

Bailey has received a glowing welcome from AZSA’s board of directors.

“As the founder and former executive director of AZSA, I am thrilled to have Grady Bailey step into the executive director position. His experience will be critical in taking AZSA to the next level and I look forward to supporting him from the board of directors,” said AZSA’s founder, Ashley Camhi, Ph.D.

Stephanie Maloney, AZSA’s board president, shared a similar sentiment. “Grady is a forward-thinking leader with professional experience in energy conservation and sustainability who has great potential to move AZSA forward.”

Arizona Sustainability Alliance was founded in 2017 and has been bringing cutting-edge, project-based sustainability solutions to Arizona. This new shift in leadership comes as AZSA is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

azsustainabilityalliance.com