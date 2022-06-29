Visit White House (billboard)

June 29, 2022

Nonprofit Pro Tip: Give Yourself A Break!

We all need time to process, think, relax and just ‘be’ in today’s world. Otherwise, we get so wound up that we feel like our brain is going to explode. Find a way to momentarily turn off the constant bombardment of information (from email, TV, phones, news) every day, not just on vacation.

Start by giving yourself permission and blocking out 5 to 10 minutes each day to turn ‘it’ off. Figure out when and what works best for you, and give yourself a break — your mind and soul will thank you.

Jennifer Purcell, senior vice president & director of development at Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits

arizonanonprofits.org

