Make-A-Wish® Arizona Names New CEO

Fran Mallace, a former board member and group vice president of Cox Media, has been named the new president and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Arizona.

“We are pleased to add Fran to an already strong team of leaders and staff who are dedicated to growing the number of wish kids we reach each year,” said Andrea Tazioli, chair of the Make-A-Wish Arizona board of directors and leader of the recruitment committee. “Our process brought many great candidates to us. Fran is a seasoned leader with incredible business acumen, and her passion for our mission and her innovative ideas to help the chapter continue on a path of success made this very important decision an easy one.”

Mallace worked at Cox Media for more than 30 years, helping to drive revenue and digital marketing solutions with local, national and digital teams. She also played a part in the organization’s ongoing evolution and championed its diversity and inclusion principles.

Mallace joined the Make-A-Wish Arizona board of directors in 2016 as a representative of Cox Media. Her assistance helped the board grow its fundraising efforts by double-digits year over year and expand its community of givers throughout the state.

“Giving back to the Arizona community has always been important to me, and my true passion is making a difference for children, so what could be better than making wishes come true for those who need them most with the best team possible,” said Mallace.

Make-A-Wish Arizona is the founding chapter of the international wish-granting organization. Established in 1980 by six Arizona residents, the Arizona chapter now supports a staff of 32 as it works to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The chapter has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in the Valley by the Phoenix Business Journal annually since 2014 and a Top Companies to Work for in the Valley by BestCompaniesAZ.com since 2017.

