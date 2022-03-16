Kate Thoene Named First CEO of The Welcome to America Project

The Welcome to America Project has selected Kate Thoene as its first CEO, leading the organization and developing the strategies and resources necessary to accommodate its tremendous growth.

Previously executive director of Waste Not, a food rescue organization, Thoene brings more than 20 years of fundraising, collaboration and effective nonprofit leadership experience to help WTAP increase its community impact. Since joining the organization last fall as its chief strategy officer, Thoene has improved internal systems and developed a strategy to build a stronger, sustainable foundation for the future.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Welcome to America Project team,” said Thoene. “The talented board of directors, committed staff, community support and tremendous need for refugee services uniquely positions the agency for growth and increased community impact, which is exactly the kind of work I truly enjoy!”

The Tempe-based Welcome to America Project is celebrating 20 years of creating meaningful interactions and providing strategic resources to accelerate faster self-sufficiency and fuller integration to refugees becoming our new Phoenix neighbors. In that time, the organization has helped more than 15,000 refugees from more than 40 countries find community and flourish. More than 2,000 incoming Afghan refugees will be assisted in the coming year.

