Jolyana Begay-Kroupa Named Phoenix Indian Center CEO

The board of directors of the Phoenix Indian Center recently announced that Jolyana Begay-Kroupa has been named the organization’s new CEO. She had been serving in this role in an interim status since the departure of longtime CEO Patricia Hibbeler in November 2021. Before serving as interim CEO, she was a member of Phoenix Indian Center’s executive management team and has been with the organization for more than nine years.

Established in 1947, Phoenix Indian Center is the oldest social services agency in the United States dedicated to improving the health and well-being of American Indian People.

“Over the past several months — and quite frankly, over the past nine years — Jolyana has proven herself to be a confident and strategic leader and an adept advocate for Phoenix Indian Center,” said Traci Morris, president of Phoenix Indian Center board of directors. “She is the perfect fit to lead our organization as we come into our 75th year of building a strong, urban American Indian community in Arizona.”

Begay-Kroupa is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and is originally from Fort Defiance, Arizona. She has a master of arts in social and philosophical foundations of education with an emphasis in American Indian educational policy from Arizona State University and a bachelor of arts in elementary education, along with certificates in Diné (Navajo) language. She is also a part-time Diné language instructor at ASU and Stanford University.

In her prior role at Phoenix Indian Center, she oversaw grant-writing for federal and foundation funding. She also provides a vital lens for language and culture interwoven and incorporated into all aspects of the Phoenix Indian Center’s client-centered services.

“I am thrilled to officially take on the CEO role and continue Phoenix Indian Center’s long tradition of serving our people and honoring their history and heritage,” said Begay-Kroupa. “I will carry on this important work as the Center’s leader and, in our 75th year, do even more to celebrate our community and touch lives with our services and programs.”

phxindcenter.org