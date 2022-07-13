Herberger Theater Center Elects New Board Chair, 6 New Board Members

Herberger Theater Center announced the appointment of Jenny Holsman Tetreault as Chair of the Board along with the election of six new board members: Jason Braunstein, Victoria Williams, Tom Evans, Stephanie Quincy, Jason Symchak and Lisa Berman.

“We are excited to begin working with our new board members as we continue rebuilding audiences and engaging the community,” said Mark Mettes, the president & CEO of the Herberger Theater Center. “These new members are bringing with them diverse perspectives and excellent skill sets that will help the theater continue its pursuit of providing quality and accessible arts experiences to all.”

“I am honored, humbled and excited to chair the Herberger Theater Center’s Board of Directors — comprised of committed and talented professionals, who tirelessly work to preserve and support the venue’s growth and long-term sustainability,” said Jenny Holsman Tetreault. “This is crucial and important work for our community, and I look forward to honoring the Herberger Theater’s past and moving us into the future with our Board and staff.”

Jenny Holsman Tetreault is Vice President and Associate General Counsel for TPI Composites, a global wind-blade manufacturer. She has served on the Herberger Theater Board of Directors for over four years in many roles, including the Executive, Finance, Fund Development, Fall Festival, and Plated & Staged Committees. In recognition of her work in the community, Jenny was named the Corporate “Organization Advocate of the Year” by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2021.

Jason Braunstein is Senior Vice President – Financial Advisor at RBC Wealth Management. He has more than 23 years in the financial services industry since graduating from Arizona State University and is also a fully licensed investment professional.

Victoria Williams is American Express Campus Business Manager and Colleague Network Liaison for Phoenix and serves as Development Board member for Elevate Phoenix. She is also part of the African American Women’s Giving and Empowerment Circle of the Black Philanthropy Initiative and an active member of the Tempe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Tom Evans serves as Partner-Public Relations and Event Strategies for ON Advertising in Phoenix. He was Principal of his own consulting firm and has worked with prominent Valley PR and advertising firms, where he managed a wide variety of large accounts. Tom and his wife Andrea also own Frontdoors Media, which publishes Frontdoors Magazine, The Red Book and a broad variety of other content.

Stephanie Quincy is a partner/shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, represents clients in employment litigation matters, counsels employers on a variety of employment law matters, and represents employers before state and federal agencies such as the Department of Labor. Her concentrations include discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour complaints, remote workforce policies, and ADA accommodations.

Jason Symchak is Director of Income Tax and Income Tax Accounting for Arizona Public Service & Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Before joining APS, Jason worked for both Ernst & Young and Deloitte in a tax consulting capacity. He is also a member of the Edison Electric Institute Taxation Committee and a former Arizona Chapter President and board member for Tax Executives Institute.

Lisa Berman is a retired senior-level marketing, communications, and fundraising strategist with experience working with nonprofit organizations and C-level executives. Her experience includes Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Milwaukee Public Museum, creator and lead of Berman & Associates LLC, a communications consulting firm, and Director of Communications at Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

Herberger Theater Center also elected the following slate of officers for its 2022-2023 season: John Weldon, vice chair; Michael Parrish, vice chair; Alan Augenstein, treasurer; Jill Clark, secretary; and Debra Larson, immediate past chair.

